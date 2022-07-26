Home Health Mahmood, forced stop of the tour due to health problems: “I’m trying to heal”
“I’ve spent the last few weeks trying to heal from

a bad inflammation in the vocal cords –

revealed the winner of the last edition of the Sanremo Festival -. For this reason I will have to rest until 2 August. I hope to see you again as soon as possible “.

Mahmood is obviously sorry for those who bought his tour tickets. “I hope that

Bellinzona

e

Iglesias

are recoverable “, he continued, referring to the dates of 29 and 31 July currently canceled but not yet rescheduled. The fans immediately thought of comforting him, showering him with messages of affection and speedy recovery.

