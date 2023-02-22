MeteoWeb

For women, a low concentration of the hormone estrogen along with high levels of a molecule, CGRP, form the perfect mix to trigger migraines.

This is why women suffer more from it and above all because they generally suffer from it especially in the days before the menstrual cycle. It emerged from a job in the magazine Neurology and conducted by Bianca Raffaelli del Charité Universitätsmedizin di Berlino.

Migraine: causes

CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) is one of the neuropeptides activated by the trigeminal nerve system when the migraine attack is coming. It is one of the most powerful endogenous vasodilators known and during the attack it contributes to the sending of pain impulses.

The study involved three groups of women with episodic migraine: women with a regular menstrual cycle, women taking the pill and women in menopause. Each group was compared to a group of similarly aged participants who did not suffer from migraines. Each group consisted of 30 people, for a total of 180 people. The researchers collected blood and tear fluid to determine the participants’ CGRP levels.

In people with regular menstrual cycles, samples were taken during menstruation, when estrogen levels are low, and around ovulation, when they are highest. In women taking oral contraceptives, samples were taken during a pill-free period and while taking oral contraceptives. Samples were taken from menopausal participants at a random time.

The study found that participants with migraine and a regular menstrual cycle had higher CGRP concentrations during menstruation than those without migraine. Those with migraine had blood levels of CGRP averaging 5.95 picograms per milliliter (pg/ml) compared with 4.61 pg/ml in those without migraine. As for tear fluid, women with migraine had levels of 1.2 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ml) compared to 0.4 ng/ml in those without. In contrast, pill users and menopausal women had similar CGRP levels in the migraine and non-migraine groups. “The study also suggests that measuring CGRP levels through tears is feasible and warrants further investigation,” Raphael concludes.