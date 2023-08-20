Maintaining Healthy Cholesterol Levels: How to Lower Cholesterol and Live Longer

How to lower cholesterol and live long

Cholesterol is a fundamental lipid substance for our body, but excesses can cause cardiovascular health problems. Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is essential for preventing diseases such as atherosclerosis and reducing the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Luckily, diet plays a key role in managing the cholesterol levels in our body. In this article, we’ll explore how to lower cholesterol with proper diet and we will provide practical advice for adopting healthier eating habits.

Our bodies make cholesterol naturally, but it’s also found in foods of animal origin, such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy products, and eggs. When we take in more cholesterol than our body can use, the excesses accumulate in the arteries forming plaques that can restrict blood flow and increase the risk of heart problems.

A diet high in saturated and trans fats raises LDL cholesterol, often referred to as “bad cholesterol.” On the other hand, consuming monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats can raise HDL cholesterol, known as “good cholesterol,” which helps remove excess cholesterol from your arteries.

Here are some tips for reducing cholesterol through diet:

Choosing Healthy Fats: Prefer sources of monounsaturated fats such as olive oil, avocados and nuts. Also include sources of polyunsaturated fats such as fish, flaxseed, and fish oil.

Limit saturated fats: Reduce the consumption of fatty meats, butter, fatty cheeses, and baked goods containing hydrogenated fats.

Soluble fiber: Increase your intake of soluble fiber present in oats, legumes, apples, and citrus fruits, as it helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol.

Omega-3: Consume foods rich in omega-3s, such as salmon, tuna, and chia seeds, to help reduce inflammation and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Replace with healthier options: Opt for lean proteins, such as skinless chicken and legumes, instead of fatty meats.

Avoid Excessive Consumption of Sugars: Excess sugar and refined carbohydrates can contribute to an increase in LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

An example of a meal plan for reducing cholesterol could be:

Breakfast: Oat porridge with fresh fruit and nuts.

Snack: Greek yogurt with blueberries and flaxseed.

Lunch: Spinach salad with steamed salmon and avocado.

Snack: Baby carrots with hummus.

Dinner: Grilled chicken with broccoli and quinoa.

In addition to following a balanced diet, an active lifestyle is essential to keep cholesterol in check. Regular physical activity helps raise HDL cholesterol and improve blood circulation. Also, smoking can lower HDL cholesterol levels, so quitting smoking is highly recommended.

A proper diet and a healthy lifestyle can make all the difference in maintaining optimal cholesterol levels. Reduce your intake of saturated fats and transform your diet into an opportunity to increase your intake of good fats and essential nutrients may help protect the heart and improve quality of life. Always remember to consult a health professional before making any significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.

Sources:

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. (2021). High Blood Cholesterol. High cholesterol: what foods to eat to lower it? Summer foods that lower cholesterol High cholesterol? Find out how to improve your health.

