Majorino and Borghetti (Pd): “Our campaign to denounce the mismanagement of health care is starting”

The Group of the Lombard Democratic Party presents the platform “you don’t joke with health”. But the campaign will culminate in the presentation of a popular initiative law aimed at completely overhauling the Lombard health system.

A site (www.conlasalutenonsischerza.it) to denounce the mismanagement of Lombard healthcare. It was launched by the regional group of the Democratic Party which for years has been carrying out a campaign to denounce the distortions produced by the health reforms wanted by the center-right, and which will culminate in the presentation of a popular initiative law precisely to aim to completely overhaul the Lombard health system.

The group leader presented him this morning at the Pirellone Pierfrancesco Majorino and the head of delegation in the III Health Commission Charles Borghetti.

“Our platform, which is in fact a mobilization, is called ‘you don’t mess with health‘ because we are very concerned about the state of health care in Lombardy. And on the other hand, commissioner Bertolaso ​​himself spoke, in the regional council, solicited by us, of ‘anarchy’ – Majorino began -. It is a diagnosis that we share, but we also believe that it has remained without an adequate response from the Giunta, which, indeed, is immobile. And it is all the more worrying after reading what President Fontana said, who expresses his concern for the conditions of our health care. And yet, faced with this, the council does nothing about him. This is why we have launched the largest campaign ever carried out in Lombardy to denounce what is happening in the regional health system “.

For the dem group leader, at this point, there are two paths that the Region can follow: “Continue on the level of immobilism, and then we will multiply our actions and initiatives inside and outside the council; or, be open to a radical change. Therefore, the center-right comes to the Chamber and withdraws the health reform to completely rewrite it, involving not only the opposition, but the whole health world, its professionals, the third sector, the universities. But if we insist on the first path, we will increasingly have very long waiting times, a shortage of general practitioners, half-finished community homes, a shortage of places in the RSA or non-existent home care”.

Not only a negative political judgment by the opposition, therefore, but the denunciation of “what women and men of Lombardy experience every day, having to do with a system that has collapsed on its own legs, to whom today we ask to help us, report the problems, what doesn’t work in the overall mismanagement of healthcare ”, adds Majorino.

Borghetti, with a flyer in hand bearing a facsimile of a medical prescription, had the task of explaining how the site and the campaign will work: “It’s a very simple collection of reports: you register, indicate the province you belong to, report the serious disservice with which you have come into contact. Starting from waiting times, which demonstrate that by now those with more money in their pockets are treated better. Then there is the issue of the increasingly serious shortage of general practitioners, for which it is clear that there are initiatives that can be taken at a national level, but also at a regional level, and have not been taken. I remember that for each theme we have our proposals presented for some time”.

Another fundamental point of the mobilization of the Lombard Democratic Party are the rest homes: “We have more and more elderly people with problems of non-self-sufficiency and on the other hand there is a lack of beds in the RSA, not to mention how much they cost. Again, either you’re wealthy or you can’t pay the tuition. It is a theme that is becoming progressively more serious and the investment has been stuck for more than 30 years at the same percentage of resources”, recalls the head of delegation.

And then, added Borghetti, the community houses: “The goal of 2026 is approaching, but for now it was enough to change the names on the signs, without services, without integrating them”. Finally, home assistance: “We are Italy’s black shirt in terms of the number of people reached at home by the ADI. Yet, it is essential to treat the patient at home. Here too we need to radically change course”.

