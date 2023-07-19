A survey by the Institute for Allensbach shows that respondents are in favor of cash financing

Dampening for the critics of the cash financing of homeopathy: A current survey by the Institute for Demography Allensbach (IfD-Allensbach) clearly shows that a relatively large majority of those questioned are in favor of reimbursement for homeopathic medicines by the health insurance company. When asked: “Should health insurance companies reimburse the costs for homeopathic medicines or should they not?”, 48 percent of those surveyed answered that the health insurance companies should reimburse costs. 32 percent were undecided in their answer and only 20 percent were of the opinion that the health insurance companies should not do this. According to survey results, a ban on the sale of homeopathic medicines is only supported by just under a fifth of the population.

The proportion of respondents who have had positive experiences with homeopathy has almost doubled

Two thirds of the people surveyed by the IfD-Allensbach stated that they had had good experiences with homeopathic medicines. They advocated reselling these as a supplement to classic preparations. Women in particular spoke out against a sales ban, at 74 percent. In addition, the majority of those surveyed stated that they had already experienced, either personally or in their private lives, that traditional medicine had reached its limits, but that there had been an improvement with naturopathy, acupuncture or other natural healing methods. The authors of the study emphasize that the group of people who have had such positive experiences themselves over the past 20 years has almost doubled from ten to 18 percent. Respondents from higher social classes report such experiences more often than average.

Only nine percent of those questioned deny the effectiveness of homeopathy

At the same time, the authors of the Allensbach study emphasize that unrestricted trust in the effectiveness of homeopathic medicines has decreased: 55 percent of those surveyed stated that they considered homeopathic medicines to be effective in some cases, 35 percent clearly spoke out in favor of their effectiveness and only nine percent saw no effect. Unrestricted trust in the effectiveness has decreased, because in 2014 a third of the population had clearly spoken out in favor of the effectiveness. “Obviously, the high-profile campaign of the homeopathy critics shows its effect in this. Nevertheless – and for me this is the most important result of the survey – the number of those who completely deny its effectiveness is low at nine percent,” says Dr. medical Fred-Holger Ludwig entered the results.

An information portal about homeopathy. homimed is aimed at people who want to find out more about different forms of treatment. Homeopathy is increasingly gaining access to areas of conventional medical treatment.

