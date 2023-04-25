MAK SYSTEM ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AWS FOR THE LAUNCH OF MAK.care

MAK-System

MAK-System, a global leader in blood management systems, is proud to form a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and to announce the launch of an innovative and game-changing global cloud platform for blood and biologics.

“The launch of MAK.care marks a new era in blood care and will enable more efficient and more scalable connectivity for all stakeholders. These include blood centers, donors, healthcare providers, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, among others. This will help stakeholders better serve patients and save lives.

We are very excited to be collaborating with AWS to bring our state-of-the-art MAK.care platform to the global market,” said Frank Jaubert, CEO of MAK-System. “This platform allows us to take our blood management capabilities to the next level up the ladder and make a greater impact on the lives of patients and healthcare providers around the world.”

The platform, which is operated entirely as a managed service by MAK-System, leverages the power and scalability of AWS to offer users the highest level of service and security.

“MAK.care will dramatically increase the speed of innovation and deployment for customers, leveraging technologies such as autoscaling, automated testing and environment building, and the use of serverless systems and containerized systems, and a new era of efficiency and access to cutting-edge blood technologies and biologics,” says Difa Niculescu, CTO of MAK-System.

“We see many opportunities through the introduction of MAK.care,” adds Dr. Giulio Bognolo, Chief Product Officer & Chief Medical Officer of MAK-System. “On the one hand, by taking over the IT platform environment, we enable our customers to focus on the to focus on what they do best: serving patients and donors. Our joint initiative with AWS provides the assurance of an available, secure, and reliable technology platform to support the customer’s business. But more importantly, moving to AWS is a series of opportunities to innovate the way we connect with patients, donors and healthcare organizations, improve security and privacy, encourage and facilitate engagement – ​​and receive donations and care as a result.We expect a easier interoperability between systems and increased access to modern cloud-based AI tools enabling the next generation of AI-driven analysis, prediction and novel practices and insights in blood and gene therapy, including naturally personalized, data-driven transfusion medicine. It is an exciting step forward in support of modern and innovative blood and biologics practices.”

New Zealand Blood Services is a MAK Systems customer who is looking forward to experiencing the additional benefits. “We are very pleased to expand our relationship with MAK-SYSTEM and to be the first national blood transfusion service worldwide to benefit from the new MAK.care platform. MAK.care offers a completely new model based on the latest cloud technologies, allowing a significant transfer of risk management from us to our trusted partner. The model provides the New Zealand Blood Service with a more secure digital ecosystem and more frequent access to the latest in technology and features. Additionally, the relationship is guided by a clear set of service levels that guarantee the quality we expect and provide us with full financial visibility over the next 10 years,” said Joshua Bankers, CIO of New Zealand Blood Services.

AWS was also enthusiastic about the new solution and the cooperation. “We are pleased to be collaborating with MAK-System on this strategic initiative,” said Jens Dommel, AWS Head of Healthcare for EMEA. “AWS cloud technology will provide the necessary services and support to ensure that MAK.care able to scale and meet the demands of the global blood management market.”

As of today, the MAK.care platform is to be made available to all customers worldwide and MAK-System announces the first contract signings. A few more announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

MAK-System is a leading global supplier of blood management systems and provides innovative solutions to optimize the collection, storage and distribution of blood, plasma, tissue and biologicals for cell and gene therapies. Almost every third blood donation worldwide is managed via our systems. With a presence in 35 countries and nearly 40 years of experience, committed to exemplary quality and customer service, MAK-System is dedicated to improving the lives of patients and healthcare providers around the world.

