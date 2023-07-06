Make a baptism invitation with step-by-step instructions

Christening invitations are something personal that can be made with a lot of love and care and of course with a little imagination. How to make a baptism invitation? We give you some easy and fun ideas that are also inexpensive.

A DIY invitation featuring a die-cut giraffe

You can make a cute christening invitation card yourself using these step-by-step instructions. This card is fun and we’re sure everyone will love it!

What you need for this craft:

Card Envelope Cotton cord Stamping cord and embossing folder Adhesive pack Paper cutter Punching and embossing machine

How to make the map:

Download the template. Cut out a piece of black card stock that is slightly smaller than the front of the card. Cut out a piece of off-white cardstock and a piece of recycled cardstock to punch out a giraffe and circle. Punch the giraffe out of the cream-colored card.

Punch a circle out of recycled cardboard using the largest punched circle. Attach the black card stock and die-cut circle to the front of the card using double-sided tape. Attach the giraffe to the front of the invitation card. Tie a piece of striped cotton cord around the giraffe’s neck.

Make an invitation to the christening yourself with small DIY christening dresses

A simple idea for a self-made invitation to a christening with DIY christening gowns can be found here. It is suitable for girls, but if you have a boy you can cut out the skirt to turn it into pants.

Materials and tools:

18cm by 28cm cardboard small paper coasters rhinestones or beads ribbon glue

How to make these adorable homemade baptism invitations:

For the small christening gowns, take a small doily and fold it in half. Now cut the paper coaster in half. To get the approximate shape, fold it in three parts. You can make the fold a little less linear and add a straighter “skirt” for a more boyish look. Next, cut out the small tops. You can use the punch, but you can also get good results by hand! Match the top to the bottom and glue it in place. You can use a quick drying glue. It dries super fast so you don’t have to wait for the drying time. And he has a great grip.

Next, tape a thin ribbon across where the bodice and skirt meet and tape at the back to secure. You can make this with a satin ribbon that you can buy at a craft store. And it comes in tons of colors, so you’re bound to find one you like. And since it’s an official event, you can keep it simple and classy with plain old white. Now something is added, anything. You can tie a tiny bow with your pretty satin ribbon (of course, a christening invitation couldn’t go without some pretty satin bows, right?) With the super quick-drying glue, you can glue a few directly to the front of the dress. The result is very beautiful, because it gives your card shine and sophistication. It’s so easy to make a christening invitation yourself, with just a few materials and a little imagination!

Make a christening invitation with a butterfly template

Gather the materials listed below for this pretty Christening Invitation! You can use any colors you like for the butterflies.

What you need:

Cardstock Plain white copier paper Glue Glue dots Ribbon Fabric scissors Paper cutters Envelopes: square invitation envelopes with punch and print capability Scrolls – print and cut Butterflies – cutting file Small paper cross – optional

Instructions for making the invitation card yourself:

Using the paper cutter blade, score the top layer of the butterfly on both sides of the body. Fold the wings up along the lines. Apply double-sided glue along the center of the bottom butterfly. Place the top butterfly, wings up, on top of the bottom butterfly and press to connect them. Cut the ribbon to a length of approx. 50 cm. (Don’t forget to cut the ends of the ribbon at an angle to prevent fraying!) Fold the ribbon in half and place a single dot of glue in the center of the ribbon. Attach the ribbon horizontally in the center of the top butterfly. Place the scroll vertically across the center of the top butterfly and wrap the ribbon around the scroll, tying a pretty bow. Thread one end of the ribbon through the top hole in the cross pendant. Tie a double or triple knot in the end of the ribbon to keep the cross from slipping off. This is how creative you can design this cute handicraft.

