Make a climbing aid for wisteria (wisteria) yourself

Whether you are planting wisteria, also known as wisteria, in your garden or maintaining an existing one, the right support is essential. In this article we will tell you which climbing aid is suitable for wisteria and how you can make one yourself.

What support structures are suitable for Wisteria?

Wisteria can be planted against a trellis, pergola, gazebo, fence, or similar support structure. They can easily grow up to 9 m long and very heavy. Therefore, it is important that you choose a sturdy support structure and grow the vines to a manageable size with regular pruning.

Tipp: If you’re short on space, it’s best to choose an American wisteria like Wisteria frutescens, which grows less aggressively than Asian species like Chinese wisteria (Wisteria sinensis) and Japanese wisteria (Wisteria floribunda).

When planting a new wisteria, choose a spot in the garden that gets at least 5 to 6 hours of sunlight daily and is protected from strong winds.

Growing wisteria on a pergola: Planting wisteria around a pergola is one of the best ways to enjoy the beauty of the long flower clusters that hang down from the pergola. Because wisteria can grow several inches thick and very heavy, you need a pergola with sturdy wooden posts that are securely anchored to the ground with concrete foundations. You can orient the vine so that it grows around the post or tie it to the post with garden twine so that it grows straight up.

Tipp: Encourage upward growth of the main vine by removing side shoots as the vine grows.

Grow wisteria in a pot with trellis: You can also grow Wisteria in a large pot with a trellis to control its spread if space in your garden is an issue. As the wisteria grows larger, you may need to choose a different option and repot.

Grow wisteria on a wall: Another way to support wisteria is to plant it against a wall. To do this, you need to attach brackets to the wall and lay galvanized wire between the brackets. It is best to attach the supports and wire before planting as it is more difficult to install when the wisteria is already in the ground. Once the wisteria has reached the top of the wall, encourage horizontal growth by tying it up.

You can find more ideas for trellis for wisteria here!

How can you make a climbing aid for wisteria yourself

By building a wooden trellis, you can help your wisteria grow and stay healthy. In no time at all you will have an incredible array of flowers to decorate your home with. We will show you here how you can build a climbing aid for wisteria yourself.

Step 1: Obtain good quality wooden boards. The size and number of these hardwood planks will depend on how big the trellis you want to build.

Tipp: Use a hardwood that does not rot easily, such as white oak or mahogany.

step 2: Lay 2 wooden boards next to each other. These 2 boards will be the vertical edges of your trellis. So place them at a distance from each other equal to the width of your trellis.

step 3: Place a horizontal board at the top of the frame and one at the bottom. These 4 boards form a square frame for the trellis.

Tipp: To make the trellis stable, apply a generous coat of wood glue between the horizontal and vertical boards.

Step 4: Drill the parts. Use a drill and screws to attach the outer frame for your trellis.

Notice: If you have applied wood glue to the parts of your trellis, allow it to cure before drilling – this can take up to 24 hours.

Step 5: Measure the distance from the top to the bottom of the trellis. This will help you mark the positions for your horizontal boards. Use a pencil to mark the locations on the left vertical board 1/3 and 2/3 of the way up from the bottom. Mark the same points on the right vertical board.

Step 6: Attach the horizontal boards to the frame. Place the horizontal boards between the marks and screw them into place with a drill.

Tipp: The trellis will be more stable if you apply a layer of wood glue between the horizontal boards and the frame before screwing.

Final steps to complete your wisteria trellis

Step 7: Turn the trellis over. Once you have the horizontal boards attached to your trellis, turn it over and start attaching the vertical boards.

Notice: Your trellis should be level with all horizontal boards (including the frame) and with all vertical boards (including the frame).

Step 8: Measure the distance from the left side to the right side of the trellis. Use this measurement to decide where to place the vertical boards in the frame of the trellis. For this trellis, mark the locations on the bottom board 1/3 the distance from the leftmost point and again 2/3 the distance from the leftmost point. Make the same marks on the top board.

Step 9: Attach the vertical boards to the frame.