Make a gift for Mother’s Day 2023: Quick ideas

We promise mum will be particularly happy about homemade products. To help you find just the right thing, we’ve put together a few ideas to help you create a unique gift for Mother’s Day 2023. Try them out and make your mother happy on May 14th!

Make a gift for Mother’s Day 2023 – children can do that too

Children, but also adults, can make uncomplicated but beautiful Mother’s Day gifts with simple materials. Here are a few ideas:

You can make such cute stands out of wire, beads, wool and self-drying clay, which make a nice decoration. All you have to do is form a heart including a stand out of wire. Thread beads (or other decorative elements) onto the heart piece, while you can wrap colored wool threads around the stand, for example. In principle, there are numerous options available to you. Pipe cleaners are also suitable.

Then form a support out of the craft clay. This can be cube-shaped as in the example, but other shapes can also be produced. Stick the heart stand into the clay and let it harden for a sufficient period of time. This is easy to do in the air if you have chosen self-drying clay.

Make a gift for Mother’s Day 2023 – mural with motifs made of paper

Perfect for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift is such a mural, for which you only need a frame and some paper hearts. Ideal for handicrafts for young and old! Cut out hearts of different sizes and fold them in half. Then arrange them like flowers, gluing only one half of the heart and leaving the other half sticking up, creating different sized flowers. Here and there you can also add a heart or two to fill in the gaps. Feel free to play with the colors too. Just experiment a little before you glue everything down.

You can also add a greeting for a personalized Mother’s Day gift.

Adults may want to try something a little more complicated. So if you’re motivated as an adult, why not try these ideas to make a gift for Mother’s Day 2023:

Paint useful things nicely

Get an item that you know your mother will use. This can be candles or a vase, coffee cup or glasses. And these things can then be individually designed with matching colors. Don’t worry, you don’t need to have a talent for drawing to get a beautiful theme. Flowers, for example, are made in no time at all and make even the plainest surface beautiful. See for yourself how easy it is to make a gift for Mother’s Day 2023:

Decorate table candles or pillar candles

You can paint on candles with acrylic paints. It is best to use water-based ones. You can first try out a few motifs on a base (or on an “experimental candle”) before you draw them on the candles provided. Simple dots or elongated brush strokes are enough to get a beautiful bloom. Don’t forget to provide some water for rinsing the brush. It would also be best if you also gave away matching candlesticks.

Paint vases and other glasses

Glass vases, drinking glasses, bowls and the like are just as easy to paint. In this case, however, you use special glass paints that can stick to the smooth surface. Dots can be dabbed onto the surface with a special tool called a dotting tool. But the eraser at the end of a pencil is also suitable. Glass colors need to be baked in the oven for some time after they have dried (!). To do this, place them in the unpreheated oven and heat to 160 degrees for 45 minutes (check the instructions on the packaging as times and temperatures may vary by manufacturer).

Make your own fireplace

Adults like to make more unusual things for Mother’s Day and such a fire bowl is undoubtedly one of them. It may look difficult at first, but it really isn’t at all. how to make them

You need pebbles, a planter (ceramic or terracotta), a glass bottle (not higher than the bowl), thick wick and a wick holder and lamp oil. You may still need wire mesh and pliers for cutting, but this material is optional.

Put the wick through the wick holder and fill the bottle with the oil. Put the wick in and seal the whole thing. The rope will now gradually soak up the oil. Now test the height. Spread a layer of stones and place the bottle on top. The wick should extend beyond the rim of the bowl. If necessary, add a few more pebbles to lift the glass bottle. You can then make a cage out of wire mesh to create a space between the bottle and the stones, but you don’t have to. The advantage is that later you only have to remove the top bricks for refilling. Without the cage, the bricks will collapse and you’ll have to rebuild everything. Now fill the bowl with the pebbles until you can no longer see the glass. Complete!