Make blackberry jam yourself in the Thermomix: 7 clever recipe ideas

Who doesn’t love berries? And if you have harvested a lot from your own garden in summer (or received a gift from your neighbor), you can conjure up lots of delicacies from it. One of the most popular variants are jams, which in themselves are not rocket science. And if you are the happy owner of a Thermomix, even more so! How can you make blackberry jam yourself in the Thermomix?

With a dash, with vanilla, with other fruits or even chocolate – the jam made from blackberries can be prepared in a variety of ways and in a variety of aromatic ways. Would you like the classic blackberry jam in a different way or even without seeds? Continue reading!

Blackberry jam with vanilla

Vanilla gives the jam a pleasant aroma. Use custard powder and vanilla extract in the following recipe:

For 4 glasses of 350 ml each:

1 kg blackberries 2 packs of vanilla pudding powder 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract a few dashes of lemon 500 g of preserving sugar 2:1 (1 pack)

Prepare your Thermomix and get started:

Place the berries and lemon juice in the mixing bowl. Puree them 5 sec/speed 6. Then add the preserving sugar and the custard powder. Cook 13 min/100°C/speed 3.5. Put the finished jam in sterilized jars, screw them and turn them upside down.

A notice: If you want to reduce the amount by half, you only need to cook for 11 minutes.

Make blackberry jam in the Thermomix yourself with alcohol

Would you like some blackberry jam with a kick? Then a shot of alcohol is just the thing. Whether Amaretto, rum or red wine – blackberry jam with a dash is a popular variant that is also perfect in the Thermomix.

Recipe with red wine

You can get blackberry jam with red wine as follows:

For 4 glasses of 350 ml each:

1 kg blackberries 1 kg preserving sugar (1:1) 100 ml red wine juice of one lemon (lime is also suitable)

Now make a super delicious blackberry jam in the Thermomix yourself from just four ingredients:

Put all the ingredients in the mixing bowl. Then you can cook the jam for 12 min/100°C/speed 3. Rinse the jam jars with hot water. Fill it with the jam and immediately screw it on. Turn the jars upside down to cool.

Tipp: You can also try this recipe without alcohol. In this case, simply replace the wine with cherry juice. Then the blackberry jam in the Thermomix will be particularly fruity.

Blackberry jam with amaretto and almonds

You can also use amaretto for blackberry jam with alcohol.

800 g blackberries 400 g preserving sugar (2:1) 120 g flaked almonds 80 g amaretto

You can get the variant with delicious almond flavor by:

Boil blackberries and preserving sugar 15 mins/100 °C/speed 2. Once the specified temperature is reached, cook for another two minutes. Stir in almonds and amaretto 10 sec/speed 3. Rinse jam jars with hot water. Fill them with the hot jam, screw them together and turn them upside down.

A hint of rum for the fruit jam

Blackberry jam with rum is prepared in a similar way. These are the ingredients and quantities you need:

1 kg blackberries 50 g rum 1 kg preserving sugar (1:1)

And this is how you prepare them:

For the blackberry jam, puree the berries with the rum in a blender for 15 seconds/speed setting 10. Add the preserving sugar. Cook 15 minutes/100°C/speed 2. Then take the cooked jam jars and fill them. Screw them together and turn them upside down to cool.

Make your own chocolate berry jam with dark beer

Blackberry jam with chocolate just sounds delicious, doesn’t it? And she is!

1.2 kg blackberries 300 ml dark beer 500 g preserving sugar (3:1) 100 g dark chocolate

How do you make blackberry jam in the Thermomix with chocolate?

Place washed berries in mixing bowl 2 min/speed 10. Mix about 1 liter of the resulting juice for the blackberry jam with 200 ml beer and 400 g preserving sugar for 5 seconds/speed setting 5. Skim off the foam. Add the rest of the beer and sugar and the chocolate and cook 13 min/100°C. Then let everything simmer for another 5 minutes. Put the finished jam in the previously boiled jars, close them and turn them upside down to cool.

Combine the berries with other fruits

The berry jam also tastes wonderful when combined with other fruits. This is how you can make blackberry jam in the Thermomix yourself with banana or apple:

Blackberry jam with banana

500 g blackberries 2 small bananas ½ pack preserving sugar (2:1)

This is how you can make the blackberry jam yourself:

Puree the fruit in the mixing bowl for 30 sec/speed 10. Mix in the preserving sugar for 5 sec/speed 5. Now you can cook the blackberry jam for 15 min/100°C/speed 2. Fill the jars and let them cool upside down.

Blackberries combined with apple

If you like, you can add some cinnamon to the following recipe for blackberry jam with apple.

For 12 glasses:

1 kg apples, cut into pieces 1 kg blackberries 1 kg preserving sugar (2:1) 2 dashes of lemon juice

How to make apple and blackberry jam:

Coarsely puree the fruit in the mixing bowl for 8 sec/speed 8. Add the other ingredients and mix briefly again. If you want blackberry jam with cinnamon, you can taste it now. Cook the jam for 18 min/100 °C/speed 2. Fill the prepared, sterilized jars and turn them upside down for at least 5 minutes.

Prepare blackberry jam without seeds in the Thermomix

Is there a trick to making pitted blackberry jam in the Thermomix? The device may seem like a miracle device, but it can’t remove cores yet. However, if these bother you in the jam, you have no choice but to strain the cooked blackberry jam through a fine sieve before vacuuming it in the jars. You can also pit the fruit right after pureeing and before cooking.

