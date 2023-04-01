Everyone is happy about Easter. And children are most excited about fun games and decorations. Of course, the traditional bunny is the most popular Easter decoration, right? There are so many ways you can make a bunny for Easter. Here are some interesting ideas you can try. Let’s go and have fun!

How to make a jumping bunny

Bring fun to your little ones at home with this cute bouncy bunny!

Materials needed:

Cardstocks (two colors of your choice)

Glue

hot glue

wobbly eyes

line

Template for the bunny

Crafting instructions:

Print out the template above, cut it out and assemble the part of the bunny’s face.

For the bunny’s body:

Cut the cardboard lengthwise.

Overlap the corners of the two rectangles.

Fold one side over the other. Do the same with the other color. Keep doing this to the end.

If you want a bigger body for the bunny, join another rectangle and keep folding.

Fold one end and secure with glue or hot glue.

Attach the head to the other end.

Place the feet at the bottom of the body.

Attach the string to the back of the bunny’s head. It’s so easy and fun to make a rabbit for Easter!

Making bunnies out of toilet rolls with children

You can make a bunny out of toilet paper roll. It’s easy and the kids will definitely love this craft idea!

What you need:

Toilet paper

White and pink felt or paper

Pink and black marker

wobbly eyes

Scissors

Glue

White pompom

Do-it-yourself steps:

Take the toilet paper roll and cover it with the white felt.

Then cut out two ears from the white felt.

Cut out two oval shapes from the pink felt and glue them to the white felt for ears.

Attach the white pom pom to the pink felt for the bunny nose.

Using the pink and black marker, draw the bunny’s mouth and whiskers.

The last step is to attach the googly eyes. So your bunny is ready!

Easy handicrafts: make your own bunnies for Easter

This easy paper Easter bunny craft is fun for kids of all ages. You can use the Easter bunnies to decorate your home or classroom, as large dolls (attach a wooden spoon to the back with strong tape), or as masks.

What you need:

Craft Paper – A4 or Letter Size 2 Sheets Blue and Yellow. Plus a sheet of white, black and pink

Scissors

Pompoms

Black marker

glue stick

Crumpled paper

Make the Easter crafts yourself:

First cut out two circles for the face. Then 2 ears with a length of about 13 cm.

Cut out eyes and ears from white construction paper and some teeth and don’t forget the whiskers and cheek points.

Glue the ears between the two round face cutouts using a glue stick. Now glue on the eyes, the ears and the whiskers. Draw the eyes with black pencils. Finally, add a matching pompom for the bunny’s nose. Aren’t they cute? They really are that easy to make and don’t they look just adorable?

Make bunnies out of socks

This easy Easter Bunny sock craft is fun for kids of all ages. You can use the Easter bunnies to decorate your home or classroom, or as dolls.

Materials needed for this craft:

Parish

Satin Ribbon – You can also use any type of ribbon you have at home.

Simple rubber bands

Long Grain Rice – About 1 cup per bunny

Needle and black thread or black sharpie marker

Crafting instructions: