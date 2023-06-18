Make calcium fertilizer for tomatoes yourself and help rotten tomatoes on the plant

Calcium and magnesium are two important micronutrients that support tomato growth and promote fruit formation. If a calcium deficiency develops, then blossom end rot is the result – flowers and fruits develop large, black spots and the plant wilts. In today’s post, we’ll explain how you can make your own calcium fertilizer for tomatoes and use it correctly in your kitchen garden.

Calcium fertilizer for tomatoes: what does the natural fertilizer do?

Calcium activates the enzymes in plants that promote fruit formation. In nutrient-poor soils and particularly often in plants in tubs or in raised beds, where the volume of soil is small, a nutrient deficiency can quickly occur. This is very dangerous for tomatoes /heavy consumers/. Calcium deficiency can cause blossom end rot – the flowers fall off, fewer fruits are borne and they ripen very slowly. Typical of the defect are the large black spots on the tomatoes and the wilted shoots. The plant can only transport calcium from the roots to the leaves and flowers – if there is a calcium deficiency, the shoots become soft and wither first.

Magnesium is an important mineral that aids plants in chlorophyll synthesis and nutrient transport. The plant can transport magnesium from the roots to the leaves and – if necessary – back again. If there is a magnesium deficiency, the old leaves will turn yellow first, followed by the shoots.

In what cases do you need calcium fertilizers?

Calcium and magnesium are normally found in normal garden soil with a pH above 7. Hard tap water also contains calcium and/or magnesium. Normally, there is a shortage of potted plants and plants in raised beds or greenhouses – i.e. anywhere where the volume of soil is limited. If you also water the plants with rainwater or filtered tap water, a deficiency can quickly arise.

Make calcium fertilizer for tomatoes yourself: ingredients and mixing ratio

For potted plants, tomatoes with black spots in a greenhouse or raised bed, as well as for outdoor plants in poor soil, the next fertilizer recipe is ideal.

The necessary ingredients:

Epsom Salt – a mineral containing 10% magnesium and 14% sulfur. You need 1/3 tsp or about 1.5g of Epsom Salt per 3.5 liters of water.

Egg shells contain calcium carbonate. When the eggshells are dipped in the apple cider vinegar, they release the calcium carbonate.

You still need naturally cloudy apple cider vinegar with 5% acidity.

The mixing ratio is very important – add too much vinegar and you can damage the plants. If you add too much Epsom Salt, it will stick to the clay in the soil and can form an impermeable layer.

However, the mixing ratio can vary and you have to adjust the ingredients accordingly. The fertilizer is prepared as follows.

1. First put eggshells (from 10 eggs) in a bucket and then pour in apple cider vinegar (about 300 ml). The vinegar should completely cover the eggshells. If this is not the case, you have to add enough vinegar to cover the eggshells completely. Then it’s time to wait. First you will notice foam on the surface. This foam forms when the calcium is released. After about 48 hours, the fertilizer should no longer smell of vinegar. The majority of the eggshells should be completely decomposed – but you can still see shell fragments. If the egg shells have completely dissolved, you have filled too much vinegar. Simply add 1-2 eggshells to the fertilizer and wait another 48 hours. Then strain the fertilizer and add about 1/4 tsp Epsom salt. Mix well and then fertilize the plants with it.

How often to fertilize the tomatoes?

When fertilizing, you don’t depend on the tomatoes, but above all on the soil values. It is therefore advisable to first take a soil sample and have it tested in the laboratory. If you are sure that it is blossom end rot, you can fertilize and water the tomatoes as follows:

1. Apply the fertilizer 2-3 times over the next few days. First, after watering, give each plant 100 ml of liquid fertilizer and then fill the rest in a spray bottle and spray the leaves with it.

2. Keeping the soil moist is very important for the plants to absorb the fertilizer. Especially when it is hot, the soil dries up quickly and the plants can no longer properly absorb the nutrients.