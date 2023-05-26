Make cucumber fertilizer yourself: These additives are suitable

Every plant needs nutrients to grow healthily and produce fruit. And then there are those who need a lot of it. The cucumber is also one of these so-called heavy consumers, which you should consider when choosing the fertilizer and the frequency of application. The good news is that there are products on the market that are tailored to the needs of these crops to provide your cucumber plants with everything they need. But you can also pamper the plants with some natural remedies. We will show you what is suitable as cucumber fertilizer.

What fertilizer for cucumbers?

Organic fertilizer is always the better choice, because depending on the material used, you get a long-term fertilizer (for coarser material) or an immediate fertilizer (for finer material or liquid fertilizer) as required. This type of fertilizer improves soil quality because it nourishes microorganisms and naturally loosens the soil. It would be particularly advantageous if you combine long-term and immediate fertilizers in order to supply the plants immediately over a longer period of time.

Organic fertilizer for cucumbers – what should it contain?

If you want to fertilize cucumbers properly, it is important to know which nutrients the product should contain. On the one hand, potassium is important for cucumbers, which is why it should be contained in the highest possible amounts. This is important so that the fruits are supplied with sufficient water. It is also not uncommon for cucumbers to suffer from a magnesium deficiency, which is why care should be taken to ensure that there is a sufficient amount. The plant needs this trace element in order to set fruit.

Can you fertilize cucumbers with tomato fertilizer?

Use special cucumber fertilizer or so-called complete fertilizer as a basis. Since aTomatoes, which are often found in local vegetable patches like cucumbers, are heavy consumers and consume the same nutrients require, you can also use tomato fertilizer for cucumbers respectively. The same goes for vegetable fertilizer. A very popular addition from the trade are also Horn meal or horn shavings for tomatoes and cucumbers as a long-term fertilizer in combination with the normal cucumber fertilizer.

Here is a recipe for homemade cucumber fertilizer from various organic materials.

The variants listed below are also suitable for additional use on your tomato plants.

Make cucumber fertilizer yourself with home remedies

There are natural remedies that you can find in the house, garden or nearby meadow that you can use to make your own fertilizer for cucumbers. But keep in mind that none of them offers an optimal composition and should be combined or supplemented. You can consider the following cucumber fertilizers from home remedies.

Prepare nettle manure yourself against pests and diseases

A self-made manure made from nettles is a wonderful remedy that you can give your cucumber plants in addition to normal cucumber fertilizer. It provides the plants with additional nutrients that strengthen them, which automatically makes them more resistant to diseases and pests. It is advisable to dilute the nettle manure for cucumbers in a ratio of 1:15 and then use it as irrigation water. If you only want to use the liquid manure as fertilizer, you should also enrich it with rock flour to guarantee a good supply of potassium and magnesium. Calcium and manganese are also added to the fertilizer in this way.

In addition to nettles, the following plants are also suitable if you want to make natural fertilizer for cucumbers:

Beinwell

lungwort

green manure plants

Simply leave one kilogram of the chosen plants covered in 10 liters of water for a few days, preferably two to three weeks. As already mentioned, use the liquid manure diluted.

Spread nettle manure how often?

Once a week in addition to the normal cucumber fertilizer is sufficient. You can use it as a liquid fertilizer for cucumbers by simply watering the plants.

Fertilize cucumbers with coffee grounds

Coffee grounds are a really popular home remedy when it comes to plant care and, in fact, it has been proven to be a pest control and fertilizer. Not only the extremely important potassium is contained here in good quantities. The natural waste from the household also scores with a good content of phosphorus and nitrogen. However, the whole thing also comes with a disadvantage: coffee grounds have an acidic pH value, which also affects the soil over time. So that you do not accidentally over-acidify it, the use of this remedy is only recommended in moderation.

This means nothing other than that you should combine it with other organic materials and balance it out. For example, it is ideal for mulching, where you mix it with lawn clippings. Over time, it will then gradually decompose and can slowly release its nutrients.

Natural cucumber fertilizer: what about the egg shells?

Although eggshells are very suitable as a fertilizer for many plants, this is not the case with cucumbers, among others. If they are added directly to the plants, it can even harm them, as they are sensitive to the lime. If you want to supply the plants with lime, it is better to work it into the beds that are still empty in the autumn.