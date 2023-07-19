Make curls last: These products help with this

Tips and Tricks The perfect hairstyle in no time: How to make curls last longer



Many dream of curly hair and therefore style their hair with elaborate waves. It’s just annoying when they don’t last long.

© CoffeeAndMilk / Getty Images

Do you stand in front of the mirror for hours, style your hair and after a few minutes everything is hanging flat? It doesn’t have to be. The stern has tips and tricks ready for a long-lasting look.

A beautiful curly head is a timeless symbol of elegance. But for many people, curls quickly lose their momentum and become a frustrating hair problem. So how do we create curls that last all day? Here are some valuable tips to conjure up long-lasting curls and to benefit from a breathtaking head of hair for a long time.

Preserving curls: Preparation is the be-all and end-all



Proper preparation is key: Before you start styling, it’s important that you’ve washed your hair properly – especially with the right products. Use a light shampoo and moisturizing conditioner to cleanse and condition your hair. Rinse your hair thoroughly to avoid residue. Avoid applying too much conditioner to the hairline as this can cause the curls to fall out more quickly.

Protect your hair



Use heat protectant: Before using curling irons, flat irons, or other hot styling tools, it’s important to apply heat protectant. This helps protect the hair from damage and makes your curls last longer.

These products help with styling



Curls hold better if you use an appropriate styling product. Opt for mousses, mousses or curl sprays that are specially formulated for long-lasting curls. These products add texture, definition and hold to your hair without weighing it down.

Make curls last: create order



Dividing your hair into smaller sections and curling them individually gives you more control over styling. There are special hair clips for this. Start from the bottom and work your way up making sure all of the hair is even and well styled.

Pay attention to the right technique



Proper technique for curling irons and straighteners: When using a curling iron, wrap your strands of hair around the iron and hold for a few seconds before releasing. For a more natural look, you can also hold the curling iron vertically and wrap the hair around it. With the flat iron, you can twist the hair around the iron and slowly pull it down to create curls.

That comes after the heat



When you remove your hair from the curling iron or straightener, hold the curls in your hand for a few seconds to let them cool before releasing them. This will help set the curls and improve their staying power. You can also twist curlers into the curled strand to let it cool while twisted.

How do curls last longer?



To make your curls even more durable, spritz on some hairspray at the end of styling. Use a flexible hairspray that gives you a strong hold without making the hair sticky or looking stiff. Be sure to spray the hairspray from a reasonable distance to ensure even distribution.

With these tips, you can significantly extend the life of your curls and enjoy stunning curls all day long. Experiment with different products and techniques to get the best results for you. Don’t forget that practice makes perfect, so take the time to develop your perfect curling routine.

