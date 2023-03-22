Exchange with trainees

After the discussion at the nursing day, Jens Spahn drove together with Franziska Giffey to the nursing school of the DRK sisterhood in Berlin to exchange ideas with nursing students about the new training. “Care needs a better image. The new, modern training contributes to this. Together we can overcome the crisis of confidence in nursing and make the profession attractive again. So parents can be proud when their child decides to study nursing. We make sure that the welfare state will still work in 10 years,” said Spahn on site. The visit ended with a tour through the creative workshop of the training center with films and posters by the young nurses.