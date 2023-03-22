Home Health Make everyday care better
Health

Make everyday care better

by admin

Exchange with trainees

After the discussion at the nursing day, Jens Spahn drove together with Franziska Giffey to the nursing school of the DRK sisterhood in Berlin to exchange ideas with nursing students about the new training. “Care needs a better image. The new, modern training contributes to this. Together we can overcome the crisis of confidence in nursing and make the profession attractive again. So parents can be proud when their child decides to study nursing. We make sure that the welfare state will still work in 10 years,” said Spahn on site. The visit ended with a tour through the creative workshop of the training center with films and posters by the young nurses.

See also  "Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown" x "Tekken 7" Co-Branded Announcement

You may also like

Don’t cook broccoli like this, you’ve always got...

Still or sparkling water? Bubbles make you digest...

War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Moscow-London tension over...

Is the ketogenic diet recommended for those suffering...

Treating Mosquito Bites: 5 Products for Fast Relief

friends and allies, but one counts more and...

Naples, ribbon cutting in the gym with Recano,...

How can you cheaply clean a bike? Cleaning...

Why do you snore? The risk of experiencing...

No feeling of satiety: what happens in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy