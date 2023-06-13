Make French fries yourself: this is how they become really tasty > – Guide

Status: 07.06.2023 10:24 a.m French fries are one of the few dishes that almost everyone likes. Making them yourself is easier than many people think – even without a normal or hot air fryer, for example in the oven or in a pan.

Really crispy on the outside and creamy and soft on the inside: French fries are a perfect side dish and taste equally good with schnitzel, fish fillet or veggie burgers. They make a delicious snack with ketchup or other dips. Instead of buying the popular potato sticks as frozen goods or getting them from the snack stand, you can also make your own French fries. This not only tastes particularly good, but also saves money, because potatoes are still one of the cheapest foods despite rising prices. Another advantage: If you like, you can prepare the fries without fat and save a lot of calories in this way.

Make fries yourself – that’s how it works

It is best to use waxy or predominantly waxy potatoes for the preparation – they are particularly crispy. It is better to choose slightly larger specimens, they are easier to cut into the typical shape. First peel, rinse briefly, drain and cut into sticks about one centimeter wide or into any other shape you like. Make sure that all fries are of the same thickness so that they have the same cooking time. Soak the fries in cold water for a few minutes. This will make them crunchier as the water will strip them of starch. Then dry with kitchen paper.

Prepare fries in the fryer

Now it’s time to prepare. This works particularly well in a deep fryer. Refined oils such as refined rapeseed, peanut or sunflower oil are suitable as frying fats. Don’t skimp on the frying oil: As a rule of thumb, you need about one liter of oil for 100 grams of fried food.

Always start heating the fat just before preparation. First heat up to a temperature of around 140 degrees, because for a special crispy effect it is advisable to fry the fries twice. Using the frying basket, place the fries in the hot fat. Cook for a few minutes, take out, let cool briefly and then fry again at slightly higher temperatures – 160 to a maximum of 175 degrees. It is best to measure the temperature with a deep fryer thermometer. Alternatively, hold a wooden skewer in the fat: If small bubbles form around the wood and rise to the top, about 160 degrees have been reached. Make sure that the fat does not get significantly hotter, as otherwise it could be harmful to your health can form acrylamide.

French fries from the pan

Instead of a deep fryer, you can also use a pan to prepare the fries. However, only small quantities can be fried at the same time. Put only enough fries in that they touch each other as little as possible and make sure that the fat does not get too hot. The bottom of the pan should be completely covered with frying fat. Fry the fries until they are a nice golden to golden brown color, about four minutes.

After frying, drain excess fat on kitchen paper. Then season and salt. Paprika and sea salt are particularly suitable for classic fries, and dried herbs such as thyme, oregano and rosemary can also be added for a Mediterranean variant.

Prepare fries in the air fryer

With a hot air fryer, fries can be prepared particularly low in fat. Here, too, soak the cut fries for a few minutes so that the starch comes out. Then dry, mix with a little oil and fill into the basket provided. Depending on the model and the desired degree of browning, frying takes between 12 and 25 minutes.

Low-fat and crispy: French fries and wedges from the oven





Low-fat fries can also be prepared in the oven. To do this, cut into sticks, water so that some of the starch can escape and dry. Instead of fries, you can alternatively process the potatoes into wedges, i.e. potato wedges. Just cut the potatoes into quarters or sixths, there is no need to soak them. Depending on your taste, the peel can remain on – but then wash it off well beforehand. Mix with oil and spices such as pepper and paprika powder and spread on a baking tray lined with baking paper. If you want the fries to be particularly crispy, add the salt after cooking. Bake at about 200 degrees (convection) for 20 to 30 minutes. Turn them in between so they crisp evenly.

Prepare sweet potato fries

Sweet potatoes are also great for french fries. In the oven and fryer, however, they become soft rather than crispy. It is best to dust the cut sticks with a little potato or cornstarch before cooking, which makes them crispier.

Further information

6 Min The selection of frozen French fries is huge. The preparation is easy. But sometimes there are questionable ingredients in it. 6 mins

Before cooking, the French fries are soaked in water for a few minutes – this makes them nice and crispy. Recipe

Healthy finger food: The low-carb fries with vegetable sticks are a great party snack or a light lunch dish. Recipe

The snack classic can also be prepared at home – preferably with homemade tomato sauce and mayonnaise. Recipe

The liver becomes nice and tender because it is first seared and then drizzled with a marinade. Recipe

The wedges are made from sweet potatoes or pumpkin. The Asian-inspired sauce provides a special aroma. Recipe

Dirk Luther dips the cod in a vodka-beer batter before frying. A traditional English classic. Recipe