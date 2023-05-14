Make insect potions yourself using these simple and inexpensive ideas

You may have seen bees drinking water in a swimming pool or in a ditch in the garden. However, these water sources may contain chlorine, pesticides, or other harmful chemicals. If you want to attract beneficial insects to your garden, you should take proper care of them. In the hot days, insects love fresh water, just like all other living things. Therefore, they need access to a safe outdoor water source, and you can provide water for insects simply by building an insect waterer in the garden yourself. Here are some interesting ideas!

Why do bees need water?

Bees drink water, just like humans, but do you know that insects also need water for air conditioning? When it’s hot, they put a thin film of water over the bee cells to cool the hive. Water is also needed to feed the young bees. And that food can be up to 80% water on the first day! The bees use water to dilute their honey when it crystallizes. This is why an outdoor bee waterer is so useful.

Build an insect waterer in the garden yourself

A DIY insect waterer is really easy to build and anyone can find a suitable spot in their own backyard to put an insect drinking station. Bird baths are also perfect. When you make the bug pot, just note that it’s flat because bees can’t swim.

Make the simplest insect potion yourself

Just take a shallow container, or large bowl from the kitchen, fill the container with fresh water and place glass pebbles or marbles on the bottom. Pour them into the jar so the insects have comfortable spots to hang out while they drink water. Even your kids can join in the crafting by creating a cute design with the glass pebbles. They will definitely have fun!

Use bird bath as water trough for bees

Take a hummingbird feeder and fill it with water. Such hummingbird feeders are cheap and are ideal for e.g. B. as an insect pot for hanging in the garden. Find a wind-protected outdoor location and the insects will thank you.

Use a chicken waterer filled with rocks

Chicken waterers are robust and withstand the weather. If you add pebbles or marbles, you can use them as homemade insect potions. It’s that easy to take care of the pollinators in your garden by providing them with water during the hot months. Let your children paint the container in advance, this will surely attract pollinators and also create a colorful and cute spot in the garden.

Water source for insects with stones and sticks

It is very convenient if you fill your container with stones and add some small sticks. Leave enough space for the insects to drink, but not too deep so they don’t drown. Such a combination is easy to create and you can play with it until you achieve a beautiful design.

Make a craft with wine corks

Use wine corks when you build your own bee waterer. They float on the surface and provide a safe place for pollinators to land. They are large enough for the bees to hold while drinking water. And then they can also fly away comfortably.

Bottle caps also come into play

For these bug potions you will need some bottle caps, hot glue and a wooden branch. Simply glue the bottle caps to the wooden branch, fill all the bottle caps with fresh water and then just stick your bee waterer in the center of the flower bed. You can fill the lids with water almost to the brim so the bees can drink water without having to bend down too much.

Best location for a homemade bee waterer

It is good if the waterer provides the bees with both water to drink and a place to rest. Where can you place your insect waterer? The best place for bee waterers is near colorful flowers in the garden and in sheltered outdoor locations that don’t get too much traffic. This gives the beneficial insects a safe and peaceful place to stay in your garden.

How to make the drinking station safe?

It is very important that pollinators that are attracted to your garden to drink water have a safe place to land. It is therefore advisable to always fill your containers with stones or other small objects that are sticking out of the water. This is how the insects stay and feel safe. They absolutely need a way to crawl out of the water. Note that you must NOT add sugar to the water. When the pollinators drink the sugar water, they will then stop visiting the plants in your garden. A little salt in the water often attracts bees, so you can try adding salt to the water instead of sugar. Once they use your water source, they will keep coming back.