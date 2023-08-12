Make kinetic sand yourself with children for summer activities

Children love to play with sand. Making kinetic sand is a great way to keep your little ones busy during the summer. In this article you will learn how to make kinetic sand yourself.

Make kinetic sand together with the kids, they will definitely be amazed and enjoy making this popular means of play. You can play with different colors according to children’s choice. You can also offer the little ones a variety of kinetic sand activities and we have some great ideas for you.

What is kinetic sand

Kinetic sand is sand that has been added some “magic” ingredients to make it soft and special, it keeps its shape when pressed in a mold. So he will be much more convenient to play with. Squeezing and squeezing the sand can have a calming effect on the children. Here we present you a simple recipe for making kinetic sand. To prepare this recipe, all you have to do is respect the 5:3:1 ratio. It’s 5 parts sand, 3 parts cornstarch (you can substitute flour for the cornstarch), and 1 part oil.

Make kinetic sand yourself

Most DIY kinetic sand recipes use a liquid soap, a binding agent (like cornstarch), water, and sand. You can also add oil if you want a smoother consistency. The following recipe uses a 1/2 cup measuring cup. So it’s 2 1/2 cups (5 scoops) of sand, 1 1/2 cups (3 scoops) of cornstarch, and 1/2 cup (1 scoop) of oil. Optionally, you can use food coloring if you want to make colored kinetic sand.

What you need:

Mixing bowl Measuring cup Measuring spoon Fine white sand Cornstarch Dish soap Food coloring Water Oil

Instructions for making the kinetic sand:

First you need to make sure your sand is bone dry before proceeding to make the kinetic sand. When the sand is damp, spread it on a baking sheet and bake in the oven at 120 degrees for 30 minutes to remove the excess water. Then cool the sand. The powderier the sand is to begin with, the more malleable it will end up being. Next you need to stir in cornstarch. Using the measuring spoon, measure out 2 scoops of cornstarch, add to the sand and mix well. Now set the sand and cornstarch mixture aside. Now it’s time to make the colored soapy water solution. How to proceed: First, measure out a cup of water. Add 1 teaspoon of dish soap. Mix the soap and water with the measuring spoon until bubbles appear on the surface. To get colored sand, which would be much more interesting for the little ones, add at least 6 drops of food coloring to the soapy water. We leave the colors to you. Let the children choose which colors they want to play with. If you later want to achieve a deeper color, you can simply add more food coloring while mixing the sand. Now slowly pour the solution into your sand. If you pour too fast, the sand will runny. Use as much of the solution as you need to achieve a thick consistency. Mix vigorously with both hands. If you plan to store the sand, pack it in an airtight container. After a while the kinetic sand will start to dry. Then you can add some more soap solution

Activities for children with kinetic sand

There are so many ways for kids to play with kinetic sand. Here are some nice ideas. Let your imagination run wild and encourage your little ones to create different shapes with the sand. It can be really fun and exciting. Children can scoop, shape, squeeze and dig with the homemade kinetic sand. Get your little ones some molds that they can use to mold different shapes out of the sand. You can make cakes, ornaments and animals and decorate them cutely.

You can bury objects in the sand and let the kids dig for them with their hands or small shovels. Kids love sand castles, don’t they? Then let them build a beautiful castle.

How long does homemade kinetic sand last?

Kinetic sand usually lasts for a good one to two months. Store the prepared amount in an airtight container in a cool, dry place, such as B. in your pantry. If it starts to dry out, you can add a bit of water or oil. Or you can always make your own kinetic sand again.

Note the following safety tips

Kinetic sand can be dangerous to pets and children if eaten. Don’t let children and animals eat the sand. Although considered non-toxic, it does not pass through the body in the same way as regular sand. If you have small children, you must supervise them when playing. Wash your hands before and after playing. If children play with the sand indoors, place a tablecloth on the table or on the floor to avoid excessive cleaning after playing.

