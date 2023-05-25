Make nettle manure and use it as organic fertilizer | > – Guide

Status: 05/24/2023 11:20 a.m Ornamental and crop plants need a lot of nutrients to grow. A manure made from nettles is the ideal organic fertilizer. It’s very easy to make and free to boot.

Homemade nettle manure is easy to make, effective and ecological. Plant manure generally contains a lot of nitrogen and potassium. That is why they are a good boost for almost all plants. Manure, especially from nettles, provides plants with everything they need to grow and form fruit.

All nettle components are completely decomposed in the liquid manure. The nutrients can therefore be absorbed very quickly.

Prepare nettle manure: These utensils are required:

The following is required to make a nettle manure:

1 bucket or other plastic, clay or wooden container that will hold 10 liters (metal will not do)

1 kilogram of nettles. The plants should not yet have flowers or seeds

Alternatively, use 150 to 200 g of dried nettles

10 liters of water: if possible Rainwater or stagnant tap water

Rainwater or stagnant tap water Possibly a handful of stone dust

Fermentation process lasts around two weeks

Cut nettles into small pieces, place in a bucket and fill with water. Stone flour can be added to bind the smell of rot that develops during fermentation. The jar should stand in a sunny spot for about two weeks. Stir the manure mixture once or twice a day so that more oxygen gets in for the conversion of the plant material. When the mixture stops foaming, the fermentation process has stopped and the liquid manure is ready.

Use sifted nettles as a mulch





Sieve out the solid components from the finished liquid manure. These can either be added to the compost or as Mulch can be used in vegetable or ornamental plant beds. heavy feeders like Tomatoes are happy about the nitrogenous fertilizer. Tip: You can also put a large cloth in the bucket before putting the manure on. In this way, the stinging nettles can be easily removed again without sieving.

Dilute nettle manure before use

For use, the nettle manure must be diluted with water. For watering – only in the root area – a mixing ratio of 1:10 is suitable, for sensitive plants such as seedlings it is better to dilute in a ratio of 1:20. Plants should ideally be fertilized with liquid manure once a week. Such a nitrogen-rich fertilizer is not recommended for peas, carrots, garlic and onions.

In contrast to liquid manure, a broth or brew made from nettles is used to strengthen plants and to combat pests such as aphids. To do this, set the plant in the same ratio as the liquid manure. The broth is ready after 12 to 24 hours and should be used undiluted immediately as it is effective for three days at most.

Make plant manure from “weeds”.

Plant manure can not only be made from nettles. Some other plants that can be found (almost) everywhere in nature are also suitable for this, such as:

horsetail

goutweed

dandelion

Further information

Nettles have an unjustified bad reputation, they can be used in many ways: as tea, soup or fertilizer. more

Pests can weaken plants. They can be fought naturally, for example with milk or soap nuts. more

Instead of using artificial fertilizer in the garden, you can easily make vegetable fertilizer from organic waste. more