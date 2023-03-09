As spring slowly makes its way, you feel like making your house and garden beautiful and refreshing again. There are so many decorations that you can DIY and bring colorful atmosphere and elegance to your home. And what better way than to use spring flowers like tulips to create beauty in your indoor and outdoor spaces. Spring decorations with tulips are easy to do and here we have put together some ideas for you.

Arrange the tulips in the jug

This is a very simple spring decoration for your house. Display the pitchers and tulips together on a tray. You can make such a decoration in any room. Try white tulips for style and sophistication, or brightly colored flowers for a cheery vibe.

You can put the tulips in the kitchen or dining room, or even in the bedroom if you want the beautiful scent around you at night too! Match the colors of the flowers to the decor in each room.

A bouquet in a glass vessel

Tulip stems are easy to bend into special shapes. It doesn’t matter what kind of tulip you use. The trick is to “dry” the tulip. If you don’t water the flower for a night, the tulip will become limp and pliable.

Once you have bent the tulip into the desired shape, water again. The tulip will then keep the curved shape. You can arrange a beautiful bouquet of tulips in a glass jar and it will definitely make your dining table look very interesting. It’s so easy and quick to make your own spring decorations with tulips and delight family and friends!

Spring decoration with tulips for outdoors

What could be nicer than a tulip wreath in spring, with which you can beautify the front door and create a fresh flair? It’s an easy craft idea that anyone can try!

Accessories needed for a tulip wreath:

Tulips

Foam wreath mold

Satin ribbon

Wire cutter

Flower needles and/or hot glue gun

twine or string

Instructions for crafting:

Each shrub has 8 stalks with 2-3 flowers on each stalk. Using wire cutters, cut each stem a few inches from the base of the shrub. Then push all the leaves and greens down to the base of the flowers.

Attach the ribbon to the wreath. You can use either hot glue or floral pins to attach the ribbon. You can style it so that the band rises up the middle and then goes back towards the outer edge. Start on the left side of the wreath.

Start by wrapping the ribbon, gradually tucking in the tulips. Usually you can put two tulip stems in each row of the ribbon and try to place them alternately so that they are close together. The closer the ribbon is to the flowers, the denser the effect. If you want a more random look, you can leave more of the stems exposed, which will make the tulips flutter around a bit more. Both are beautiful!

Wrap and pin the ribbon further around the wreath. The ribbon will overlap slightly in the middle of the wreath and should barely overlap at the outer edge. It is important that you stick to this or you will wrap the ribbon too tight and you will run out of ribbon or flowers or both!

Finish the wreath by inserting the last stems into the first stems. It’s a bit tricky to get the tulips in, but just try to cover all of the foam and get in enough tulips to fill the space. Having to attach a few with hot glue will give you more stability.

When you have the last tulip in place, attach the ribbon to the wreath with hot glue or floral pins. Then insert a loop, fold the ribbon over the loop and attach to the wreath. This is how the spring tulip wreath is finished

Hints

If your front door gets a lot of sun and gets very hot, the hot glue can melt and cause the wreath to fall apart, which is a shame! In such cases, we would recommend using floral pins with (or instead of) hot glue. You can also try using a straw wreath mold instead of foam.