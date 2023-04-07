While the Easter lamb is the absolute highlight of Easter dinner, it’s the little morsels that set the stage for the main course. So that we can spend as much time as possible with our loved ones, we have been looking for ideas for simple and quick appetizers for Easter. And when we discovered this Cream Cheese Stuffed Peppers recipe, we just had to share it with you right away. Wonderfully light, fresh and healthy – a real dream! So read on and enjoy!
Stuffed peppers with cream cheese
Stuffed peppers with cream cheese in the shape of carrots? Doesn’t that sound like the perfect, easy appetizer for Easter? We think so! And the best? The longer the peppers stay in the fridge, the more intense the flavor will be. So you can easily prepare the delicacy the day before.
Ingredients
10 minutes of your time and only a few ingredients – that’s all you need for these stuffed peppers! The recipe is super variable and if you have other fresh herbs in the garden, feel free to use those. You can also add other ingredients if you like, such as adding hard-boiled eggs or tuna to the filling. Would you like to make it vegan? Then replace the cream cheese with a vegan alternative and you’re good to go. The sky is the limit with this recipe and the stuffed peppers are ideal for your Easter brunch 2023!
- 10-12 mini peppers, orange
- 1 bunch of fresh dill
- 150 grams cream cheese, at room temperature
- 50 grams of sour cream or low-fat quark
- 1/2 bunch of spring onions
- 2 tablespoons each of fresh dill and fresh parsley
- salt and pepper
preparation
- Place peppers on a cutting board and, using a sharp knife, slice lengthwise parallel to the board.
- Remove all cores.
- For the filling, place the cream cheese, sour cream, scallions, and fresh herbs in a small bowl.
- Season with salt and pepper and mix well.
- Stuff the peppers with the cream cheese filling using a spoon.
- Peel off a few leaves of dill and press the ends into the tops of the peppers.
- Place the stuffed peppers with cream cheese in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
- Enjoy with a glass of white wine!