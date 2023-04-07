Home Health Make Stuffed Peppers with Cream Cheese for an easy Easter appetizer!
Health

Make Stuffed Peppers with Cream Cheese for an easy Easter appetizer!

by admin
Make Stuffed Peppers with Cream Cheese for an easy Easter appetizer!

While the Easter lamb is the absolute highlight of Easter dinner, it’s the little morsels that set the stage for the main course. So that we can spend as much time as possible with our loved ones, we have been looking for ideas for simple and quick appetizers for Easter. And when we discovered this Cream Cheese Stuffed Peppers recipe, we just had to share it with you right away. Wonderfully light, fresh and healthy – a real dream! So read on and enjoy!

Stuffed peppers with cream cheese

Stuffed peppers with cream cheese in the shape of carrots? Doesn’t that sound like the perfect, easy appetizer for Easter? We think so! And the best? The longer the peppers stay in the fridge, the more intense the flavor will be. So you can easily prepare the delicacy the day before.

Ingredients

10 minutes of your time and only a few ingredients – that’s all you need for these stuffed peppers! The recipe is super variable and if you have other fresh herbs in the garden, feel free to use those. You can also add other ingredients if you like, such as adding hard-boiled eggs or tuna to the filling. Would you like to make it vegan? Then replace the cream cheese with a vegan alternative and you’re good to go. The sky is the limit with this recipe and the stuffed peppers are ideal for your Easter brunch 2023!

  • 10-12 mini peppers, orange
  • 1 bunch of fresh dill
  • 150 grams cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 50 grams of sour cream or low-fat quark
  • 1/2 bunch of spring onions
  • 2 tablespoons each of fresh dill and fresh parsley
  • salt and pepper
See also  Covid, will it really be inevitable to get infected?

preparation

quick and easy appetizers for easter stuffed peppers with cream cheese

  1. Place peppers on a cutting board and, using a sharp knife, slice lengthwise parallel to the board.
  2. Remove all cores.
  3. For the filling, place the cream cheese, sour cream, scallions, and fresh herbs in a small bowl.
  4. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.
  5. Stuff the peppers with the cream cheese filling using a spoon.
  6. Peel off a few leaves of dill and press the ends into the tops of the peppers.
  7. Place the stuffed peppers with cream cheese in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
  8. Enjoy with a glass of white wine!

You may also like

Covid: Iss, the Rt index returns to the...

jets and 3 Chinese military ships around the...

The fake war invalid who bought Viagra with...

Easter weekend and Easter Monday, latest news. That’s...

World health day 2023

Important for your health: That’s why you should...

75th World Health Day

War Ukraine Russia, news today. Nyt: US-Nato top...

Brain Fog: What helps against post-Covid complaints /...

How to cure the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy