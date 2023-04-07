While the Easter lamb is the absolute highlight of Easter dinner, it’s the little morsels that set the stage for the main course. So that we can spend as much time as possible with our loved ones, we have been looking for ideas for simple and quick appetizers for Easter. And when we discovered this Cream Cheese Stuffed Peppers recipe, we just had to share it with you right away. Wonderfully light, fresh and healthy – a real dream! So read on and enjoy!

Stuffed peppers with cream cheese

Stuffed peppers with cream cheese in the shape of carrots? Doesn’t that sound like the perfect, easy appetizer for Easter? We think so! And the best? The longer the peppers stay in the fridge, the more intense the flavor will be. So you can easily prepare the delicacy the day before.

Ingredients

10 minutes of your time and only a few ingredients – that’s all you need for these stuffed peppers! The recipe is super variable and if you have other fresh herbs in the garden, feel free to use those. You can also add other ingredients if you like, such as adding hard-boiled eggs or tuna to the filling. Would you like to make it vegan? Then replace the cream cheese with a vegan alternative and you’re good to go. The sky is the limit with this recipe and the stuffed peppers are ideal for your Easter brunch 2023!

10-12 mini peppers, orange

1 bunch of fresh dill

150 grams cream cheese, at room temperature

50 grams of sour cream or low-fat quark

1/2 bunch of spring onions

2 tablespoons each of fresh dill and fresh parsley

salt and pepper

preparation