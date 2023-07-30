Make sunflowers with children in summer (+ templates)

Summer is a season perfect for a variety of crafts with kids. How to make a sunflower with your little ones, we show some ideas.

Try making one of these template crafts with the kids at home. Everyone loves sunflowers and you can create colorful decorations for your home.

Tinker sunflower from folded paper

This folded paper sunflower craft project is so much fun and easy to make! Your kids will love making them as a gift for grandparents or as a decoration for the house. The process of making this paper sunflower project is really super easy.

Materials needed to make folded paper sunflowers:

Colorful construction paper – yellow, brown, green and different colors for the background. Pencil – for tracing sunflower bits Ruler Scissors – safety scissors for younger kids! Glue – glue stick or liquid glue or glue dots would work well too! Download template

How to make a folded paper sunflower:

Download the template and start by cutting out the petals for your paper sunflower craft project. Now we will make the petals. Form a cone shape with one of the petal pieces by bringing two sides of the circular paper together. Tape the overlapping area together. This is how we make all the petals until all the pieces are glued together. Choose your colored paper in your favorite color. Glue the petals to the cardboard in a circle, leaving only the bottom middle piece aside. Then glue the stem in place, tucking the top of the stem into the gap at the bottom of your paper sunflower. Once the stem is glued in place, place the last petal over the stem and glue in place. Cut out a brown round piece of construction paper that fits in the center of the flower and glue it in place. From the template, cut out the leaves for your sunflower craft project. Fold the leaves similarly to the petals and glue them onto the stem of your paper sunflower. So the sunflower is ready.

Tips and hints:

Before you glue the pieces in place, lay them all out on the cardboard first so you can make sure they all look exactly how you want them to. When gluing the pieces, be sure to press them together until the glue has a chance to set and hold.

Make sunflower corn syrup

So cute and pretty to display! You can DIY these sunflowers with children and decorate your home or give them as gifts to friends.

Gather the following materials for this cute craft:

white corn syrup blue, red, and yellow food coloring sunflower seeds jars or containers paint brushes teaspoons a sheet of large white cardstock paper green construction paper scissors glue stick glue gun pencil Sunflower template Plastic tablecloth

Do-it-yourself instructions:

Download and use the free template for this art project. Cut the sunflower out of cardboard. Put aside. Now we make the colors ourselves! First, pour the corn syrup into three glasses or paint containers. Put a few drops of red, yellow, and blue food coloring in a glass and mix with a teaspoon to get a brown tint. Add a few drops of yellow and stir. Mix red and yellow colors in a third container to get orange. Next, trace and cut out leaves and stems from green construction paper. Then place the paper sunflowers, brown paint, and seeds on a table covered with a plastic tablecloth. Paint the center of your sunflower brown and press seeds into it. Now paint the petals of your sunflower yellow or orange. Move the decorated sunflower to a large white cardboard background. Glue it with a glue gun. Then, using a glue stick or glue gun, add a stem and a sheet of green paper. The corn syrup paint is thick and sticky and completed sunflower art projects should be allowed to dry for a few days.

Sunflowers with plasticine for children

Children love to play with clay. And this is where you get really creative with these cute clay sunflowers. Let your kids be real artists with this DIY project!

Materials needed:

Printable template of sunflower plasticine watercolors (optional)

Sunflower Instructions for Kids:

Get your template. Once you’ve downloaded the sunflower printable, print it out on card stock and prepare your playdough. Now the children can start imitating the sunflowers. Let them play around and help them with things like the colors and shapes. Play with mixing colors. If you want a darker version of any color, just mix it with some black. Kids love to explore mixing colors! If you want to make the craft even more colorful, you can paint the background of the template with watercolors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

