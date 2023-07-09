Make the classic treat yourself

What’s better than a scoop of chocolate ice cream in summer? What if you had the best easy chocolate ice cream recipe? And if you can prepare it in 5 minutes?

We all need some light refreshment in the hot summer days. Chocolate ice cream is one of the most popular types of ice cream to eat. With this simple recipe, you can make your own irresistible chocolate ice cream that tastes just as delicious as store-bought.

Easy Chocolate Ice Cream: Here’s how it’s done

Is ice cream your favorite summer dessert? Then you should definitely try this easy chocolate ice cream recipe. Homemade ice cream is a wonderful frozen treat that’s quick and easy to make in the ice cream maker. And it’s still super creamy and delicious.

Ingredients

90g cocoa powder, unsweetened 70g brown sugar 100g white sugar 360ml whole milk, well chilled 480ml whipping cream, well chilled 2 tsp vanilla extract

preparation

Whisk together the cocoa, white, and brown sugars in a chilled bowl. Add the cold milk and stir well until the sugar is dissolved. Stir in the cold whipping cream and vanilla. The colder the products are, the better. Pour the ice cream mixture into the ice cream maker and let it run until the mixture is soft and creamy, about 30 minutes. Pour the ice cream mixture into an airtight container and freeze for at least two hours. Before serving, let the chocolate ice cream sit at room temperature for a few minutes to soften enough to spoon easily.

You can upgrade your chocolate ice cream by adding different ingredients. Add a teaspoon of coffee to the ice cream mass to get a more intense chocolate taste. To give it some texture, add marshmallows, chopped chocolate or nuts, caramel, or dried fruit.

