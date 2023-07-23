Make the kilos tumble with trampoling training!

Trampolining is only for small children? None! Jumping fitness is the new fitness trend that is fun and makes the pounds tumble! What exactly is behind it and for whom is trampoline training suitable?

HIIT, Tabata, CrossFit, etc. the range of sports that help us lose weight is now endless. Sport is important, but let’s face it – unfortunately it’s not much fun. But that’s finally the end of it! When was the last time you got on a trampoline? Jumping fitness is growing in popularity among fitness enthusiasts, and with good reason. Trampoline training promotes weight loss, improves our strength and increases endurance.

What is jumping fitness?

As the name suggests, jumping fitness is training that is carried out on a trampoline. You train on a small, hexagonal trampoline with a diameter of between 90 and 130 centimetres. Unlike the trampolines of our childhood, at the front of the machines is a T-bar with a handle that m2an can hold onto for powerful jumps and when stepping up. The pole also serves as a support for more balance and equilibrium, so that you can safely carry out the trampoline exercises.

Jumping fitness is a combination of cardio and strength training, making it ideal for getting your body in top shape while having fun. Many fitness studios now offer trampoline courses in which you can do different exercises to the beat of the music. But jumping fitness is also ideal for those of you who prefer to train in your own four walls. The only thing to watch out for is that you are investing in a quality trampoline. The devices are usually very small and can easily be hidden under the bed or behind the door.

What are the benefits of trampoline training?

Jumping fitness is not only a lot of fun, it also makes us really fit and strong. The combination of endurance and strength training is ideal for defining muscles while improving our endurance. So nothing stands in the way of your firm bottom and slim legs! Jumping Fitness is a great option for those who don’t have the time or inclination to do two separate workouts as it gives us the best of both worlds.

In addition, our mobility and sense of balance are trained, which can be particularly beneficial for people who sit in the office all day. Stronger muscles can protect us from joint and back pain and ensure that we can move more safely. Another advantage that should not be underestimated is that jumping fitness is much easier on the joints than jogging. The reason for this is that the trampoline significantly cushions the impact of the feet.

Who is Jumping Fitness suitable for?

And here’s the good news – jumping fitness is actually for anyone looking to tone their body. The intensity of jumping can be determined by yourself, which makes trampoline training perfect for both beginners and experienced athletes. However, if you are new to the fitness world, it is better to start slowly and gradually increase the intensity. Even for people who are overweight, jumping fitness is a great way to burn fat without putting too much strain on your joints. Age doesn’t matter either, and even women over 50 can easily approach the fitness trend – albeit very carefully and slowly.

Who is trampoline training not suitable for?

Even if jumping fitness is one of the safest sports, there are also people for whom it is unfortunately not suitable. When jumping, the pelvic floor is heavily stressed due to the tension in the body. For people with bladder weakness or pelvic floor problems, trampoline training could even worsen the symptoms. Jumping fitness is not recommended, especially for pregnant women or after giving birth with an episiotomy. So if you are one of them, you should consult a doctor before you start jumping.

Which muscles are trained in jumping fitness?

Anyone who thinks that you only train the lower body with jumping fitness is very wrong. According to scientific studies, training on the trampoline uses more than 400 muscles! Pretty impressive, right? The various exercises target as many muscle groups as possible and get your heart rate up after just a few minutes. In addition to legs, buttocks, calves and thighs, the abdominal muscles and arms are also involved in the execution and additionally strengthened.

Can you lose weight with a trampoline workout?

Does Jumping Fitness Help You Lose Weight? The answer to that is a resounding yes! For years, trampoline workouts have been one of the sports with the highest calorie consumption. But how many calories you burn during training cannot be said in general terms. Energy consumption depends on various factors – for example age, weight, fitness level and intensity of training. According to information, however, the calorie consumption is between 500 and 900 calories per hour.

The weight loss effect is even up to 70% greater than with other endurance training such as cycling or jogging. The higher the intensity, the greater the calorie consumption. If you really step on the gas, you also benefit from what is known as the afterburning effect. Several hours after training, even at rest, a lot of calories. Most importantly, just jumping won’t make you lose weight if you keep eating Junk Fund. To lose weight and tone your body with jumping fitness, combine exercise with a healthy diet and a calorie deficit.

