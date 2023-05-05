Make-up for children: the handbook for safe make-up

Beautiful, painless and above all temporary. Trick e henna tattoos they are a strong temptation during birthdays for children who, with a few brushstrokes and a lot of imagination, can transform themselves into animals, pirates and superheroes in an instant. To ensure that the make-up does not spoil the party it is good to be sure of the quality of productsfollowing small steps.

How children’s skin is made

Using pencils and eye shadows that are of poor quality or have been open for a long time represent a danger at any age. Let alone if you are dealing with children’s skin which is a lot more delicate than ours: their epidermis is in fact thinner, the slightly higher pHil still underdeveloped hydrolipidic film and the reduced melanin content.

The unexpected reactions to colored henna

Scientific evidence shows that the substance called as paraphenylenediamine (PPD) is often added to henna for a darker, longer lasting colour. Due to its molecular characteristics, PPD can induce skin sensitization, including contact dermatitis. In people allergic to the compound, the temporary tattoo can trigger reactions such as swelling e rednesswhile delicate sensitive skin can give rise to one irritant dermatitis mild but still annoying.

Beware of the blue dye

Paraphenylenediamine is one of the most powerful allergens from contact. It is a blue dye currently prohibited, according to European legislation, for cosmetic use with the exception of hair dyes, for which it is permitted in low concentrations (6%). In addition to this restriction, warnings such as “may cause an allergic reaction”, “use suitable gloves” and “do not use to dye eyelashes and eyebrows” are always indicated on the label.

A look at the makeup label

Knowing what’s in make-up is important, here’s where to start.

Inci control

On the back of the product packaging is theingredients list: it is not random but takes into account the percentage entered in the cosmetic. The first substance to be listed is the one present in the greatest quantity of the product and so on, down to very low percentages with the last ingredient.

To learn about safe substances

If you don’t know all the substances present in cosmetics, connect to the site Biodisionario. Just a quick search for discover immediately if a INGREDIENTS And harmful through the color of the dots next to the name typed on the web. Greens indicate ingredients surethe red ones the dangerous components.

No to animal testing

On the label you will find another important information, namely whether the product you want to buy has been tested on animals. The products in Italy are no longer tested but the individual substances are. Some companies undertake to use ingredients already tested in the past and considered harmless. Always prefer these brands if you don’t want to contribute to animal vivisection.

The 10 rules for safe make-up for children

When it comes to children it is advisable to limit makeup to special occasions without ever making it a habit. Anyway, that’s enough respect these rules to make sure you don’t have any nasty surprises.

Where to buy makeup

The cheap and unbought tricks in the channels of sale authorised give less security guarantees.

Test the product first

Before putting make-up on children is advisable test the product on a flap of your skinperhaps behind the ear, to test for any sensitivity.

Always check the expiration date

Always check the expiration date of the face paint and the PAOi.e. the period of time indicated in months in which the cosmetic is usable after opening: usually found near the picture of an open jar.

Choose products tested on sensitive skin

Choose some products hypoallergenic and tested on sensitive skin, easily washable colors and alcohol-free cosmetics: in this way you will avoid possible irritations and atopic dermatitis for your child.

Apply a layer of cream first

Per to protect the skinbefore make-up, apply a thin layer of nourishing cream all over the boy’s face.

No makeup on delicate parts

Don’t apply makeup on baby’s delicate parts, especially near the mouth to prevent it from being inadvertently ingested. if you do, use a brush to be more precise.

Avoid the glitter

Usually the glitter is added to the basic colors of face painting to complete the make-up: pay attention to why can enter the mucous membranes e create irritation.

The eye area is delicate

If you can, don’t apply the mascara, pencils eyeliner or eyeliner. In addition to being dangerous for the eyes during the application phase, they are the cause of inflammations and heartburn.

Limit the time in contact with makeup

Once home, remove as soon as possible trick from the face: the longer the products remain in contact with the skin, the greater the chances of unpleasant sensations appearing irritations.

Remove make-up with micellar water

To remove make-up, usemicellar water, also perfect for delicate areas, or cleansing milk. Avoid tonic and disposable wipes, more aggressive. After gently removed and carefully il make-upapply one nourishing cream on the face.

