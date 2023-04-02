Believe us when we tell you that although eye makeup on adults can be a bit difficult due to the skin’s tendency to wrinkle and sag, there is still a chance to restore your youthful appearance. By following these simple tips and tricks, you’ll be enjoying makeup in no time. The right make-up for drooping eyelids makes you look younger immediately!

What are the droopy eyelids?

The ladies have drooping eyelids either because of their genes or the natural effects of age. The main feature is the presence of a fold or excess flap of skin that hangs down and covers a large part of the eyelid. This creates the impression that the eye is folded.

Make-up for drooping eyelids (with or without glasses) – tips

You’ll discover below the key to applying eye makeup that doesn’t crease and smudge.

Make-up for hanging eyelids – start with eye primer

There is now a wide range of eye primers on the market. It’s best to use an oil-free foundation to keep your eyeshadow looking fresh all day long.

Define eyebrows

Using as much space under the brows as possible to make the eye makeup stand out is one of the tactics you can use to improve the appearance of droopy eyelids. Increasing the height of your brow bone gives you more freedom of movement in your face. Instead of plucking the hairs at the top of the brows, consider plucking those underneath. This will keep your brows natural thickness while opening up the area under the brows. Then use a little highlighter just below the brow bone to give the impression of a wider lid area.

Subtle eye make-up for drooping eyelids – eyeshadow

Dark eyeshadow for the outer corner of the eye

A dark eyeshadow with a matte finish in the outer corners of the eye can create the illusion of depth and hide a droopy lid. Many people avoid using an eyeshadow that is too dark throughout the day, fearing that it will make them look overdone and older than they actually are. However, if you have droopy eyelids, you can give the impression that you are pulling your eyelids back, which actually makes you appear younger.

The key to success is to blend the color until it softens. Perform this action on each corner of the eye.

Use lighter tones on your eyelid

Using an eyeshadow that’s shaded slightly lighter than your natural skin tone is the next step in applying eye makeup for wrinkled and concealed eyes. An example of such an eyeshadow would be a cream color. Apply a light matte eyeshadow to the entire eyelid using a flat makeup brush. Stop applying the eyeshadow just before it reaches your brow bone. Don’t try to change the shade of your brow bone.

The lighter the color of the eyeshadows, the more it pops or protrudes, and the darker the shade, the more it sinks or recedes. By alternating between the two shades (dark and light) you can achieve a distinctive look of the eyes.

If you want the color of your make-up to be visible when your eyes are open, apply the eyeshadow above the natural crease of the eyelid rather than in the crease. So you can see the color of the makeup.

Shimmering eyeshadows for older women

Using shimmery eyeshadow makeup for droopy eyelids over 50 or 60 is an excellent technique to look younger and fresher. Just be careful not to overdo it. To avoid it looking gaudy or unnatural, opt for softer shimmer shades – brown, pink or beige are the most flattering.

Consider applying shimmer as an accent, for example a dab in the inner corner of the eye for a slight glitter effect. This draws attention to that area without covering it up. You can also jazz up your eye makeup by applying a tiny touch of glittery eyeshadow to your eyelids. This gives your eyes a more dramatic look. This type of makeup can add a touch of glitter and elegance to any appearance if used properly and in sufficient amounts. Experimenting with glitter eyeshadow is highly recommended no matter your age.

Make-up for droopy eyelids – apply eyeliner

There is a special cosmetic procedure required to apply eye makeup to older, bonded eyes. When using eyeliner, be sure to only draw a very thin line at the base of the lashes so the lashes appear thicker.

Don’t forget mascara

You can give the impression that your eyes are lifted and brightened by flicking your lashes and applying mascara from root to tip. This is certainly one of the best tactics to combat the effects of aging on the eye area. However, make sure the mascara is waterproof to avoid smudging your upper lashes.