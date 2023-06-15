Make-up that has expired or has been open for some time: what consequences they have on the skin. The dermatologist answers

Tricks that have been open for a long time, how to understand if they have expired and if we can still use them without damaging the skin: the words of the expert.

Just like the wardrobe, the beauty, occasionally, it would need a decluttering and cleaning operation. How many do we have lipsticks, eyeshadows and pencilsand that we haven’t used since the dawn of time? It very often happens that, when we buy a new product, we like it so much that we literally forget the ones we have already opened previously. However, time passes and that red lipstick worn only once, months and months ago, remains closed in the drawer. You can still use it, too after the expiration date?

Using beauty products that have been open for a long time is not recommended for various reasons: in addition to not guaranteeing an optimal result from the point of view of make-up, we can also meet unfortunate consequences for the our skin. To clarify the matter, he thought about it Dr. Nina Roos, dermatologist. His words, reported by the French magazine Current wifethey will be able to help you recognize which tricks are really unusable and why they can hurt.

Expired cheats, what if we use them again – Dr. Roos speaks

Have you had a concealer open for months and don’t know if it’s still valid to cover your dark circles? There are several things you need to know about expiring make-up products and many of these have been explained by the dermatologist Nina Rose. Given that the date is always indicated on the packaging (usually attached to a jar-shaped logo), the various types of products remain more or less valid based on their composition: “A product that contains water, like foundation, it keeps for less time of a solid product, of the powder type”, says the doctor. Which also makes another important clarification.

“It’s a matter of how fast the consistency deteriorates or becomes a nest of bacteria. If you put a brush or your hand into it, the product lasts less long than if it were packaged in a bottle with a pump, for example.”. Advising to keep the products at their best, in a cool place never exposed to heat sources high, the doctor admits that when we come to terms with a product that has been open for quite some time there is a certain margin of “tolerance”. If the expiry date indicates six months, it is not very serious that seven have passed but be careful: the advice is to pay particular attention to the products that enter eye contact so long as “the irritation comes on quickly.”

If you don’t remember when you opened the product, you can write the date on the package, so you don’t risk using it for too long. In any case, the doctor advises to always be careful texture, color and smell of cosmetics: if you notice anything strange, do not hesitate to throw everything away. The risk of irritation is high when the product becomes a receptacle for bacteria and when “the stabilizing active ingredients become ineffective and the product it no longer has the same composition than during laboratory tests”.