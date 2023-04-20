Make-up tricks for crow’s feet on the eyes: 6 ingenious make-up tips

The small smile lines around the eyes are a natural part of aging and a sign of a happy life. But if they don’t like you, there are some simple crow’s feet makeup tricks you can use to conceal them on mature skin and make your eyes look younger and fresher.

Makeup tricks for crow’s feet on eyes

Certain makeup techniques can smooth the skin and make the complexion appear radiant, hydrated and youthful. But it often happens that you apply the foundation and concealer and an hour later you have visible crow’s feet. If you want to reduce their appearance around the eyes, follow these clever tricks.

What are crow’s feet?

Also known as laugh lines, crow’s feet are fine lines that form at the outer corners of the eyes. The eye area is constantly in motion while we laugh, blink or frown. But as we age, our body produces less collagen and the skin loses its elasticity, which is why we often notice the first lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Sun exposure and skin dehydration are other factors that increase the appearance of crow’s feet.

Prepare the eye area properly

The reason crow’s feet appear more noticeable after about an hour of makeup is because the skin around the eyes is dry and loses moisture throughout the day. Before you apply your makeup, you should properly prepare your eye area by using an eye cream and a primer. Properly moisturizing the skin will give you an even makeup base and you can ensure makeup doesn’t settle into fine lines and lasts longer. If you find skin starting to dry out again, you can pat in a little of the primer or your eye cream to rehydrate and keep it looking fresh. Do not rub the skin with the cream or primer to avoid damaging the coverage too much. You can do this as many times as needed throughout the day without disturbing the makeup.

Use moisturizing concealer

A liquid concealer with a light, dewy texture is a must for this area of ​​the face to conceal the crow’s feet around the eyes. Since crow’s feet usually have a brown undertone, choose a pink or pink-beige concealer to balance the color. Use only enough to brighten the eye area and always apply in an upward motion to avoid penetrating the skin.

Be careful with the powder

Powder can settle into lines and wrinkles, accentuating rather than concealing them. However, if you want to set your face with powder so that the make-up lasts all day, you should be careful not to apply it too thickly. If you want to camouflage crow’s feet, loose powder is always the best choice. Apply it all over the face with a powder brush.

Apply cream blush

Opt for a cream blush that will give you a fresh glow and draw attention to your defined cheekbones instead of your crow’s feet. Be careful not to apply it too close to the creases so it doesn’t bottom out there.

Make-up tricks for crow’s feet on the eyes: Emphasize the eyebrows

Well-groomed eyebrows make you look youthful, they accentuate the eyes and draw attention away from fine lines. To keep the fine lines and crow’s feet from taking center stage, make your eyebrows natural and add volume by filling and shaping them.

Avoid heavy eye makeup

Do not use darker eyeshadows as they make the eyes look smaller and give the impression of tiredness. To accentuate this area, apply nude or white eyeshadow and blend with your fingertips. Avoid black eyeliner as it emphasizes the crow’s feet. Instead, consider a tight eyeliner to achieve the same dramatic look without drawing attention to the creases.

More beauty tricks for crow’s feet