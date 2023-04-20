Home » Make-up tricks for crow’s feet on the eyes: 6 ingenious make-up tips
Health

Make-up tricks for crow’s feet on the eyes: 6 ingenious make-up tips

by admin
Make-up tricks for crow’s feet on the eyes: 6 ingenious make-up tips

The small smile lines around the eyes are a natural part of aging and a sign of a happy life. But if they don’t like you, there are some simple crow’s feet makeup tricks you can use to conceal them on mature skin and make your eyes look younger and fresher.

Makeup tricks for crow’s feet on eyes

Certain makeup techniques can smooth the skin and make the complexion appear radiant, hydrated and youthful. But it often happens that you apply the foundation and concealer and an hour later you have visible crow’s feet. If you want to reduce their appearance around the eyes, follow these clever tricks.

What are crow’s feet?

What makeup tricks can you use for crow's feet on eyes?

Also known as laugh lines, crow’s feet are fine lines that form at the outer corners of the eyes. The eye area is constantly in motion while we laugh, blink or frown. But as we age, our body produces less collagen and the skin loses its elasticity, which is why we often notice the first lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Sun exposure and skin dehydration are other factors that increase the appearance of crow’s feet.

Prepare the eye area properly

Moisturize the eye area

The reason crow’s feet appear more noticeable after about an hour of makeup is because the skin around the eyes is dry and loses moisture throughout the day. Before you apply your makeup, you should properly prepare your eye area by using an eye cream and a primer. Properly moisturizing the skin will give you an even makeup base and you can ensure makeup doesn’t settle into fine lines and lasts longer. If you find skin starting to dry out again, you can pat in a little of the primer or your eye cream to rehydrate and keep it looking fresh. Do not rub the skin with the cream or primer to avoid damaging the coverage too much. You can do this as many times as needed throughout the day without disturbing the makeup.

See also  Coronavirus next coming: here are which variants we must be afraid of

Use moisturizing concealer

Use a moisturizing concealer to hide the smile lines

A liquid concealer with a light, dewy texture is a must for this area of ​​the face to conceal the crow’s feet around the eyes. Since crow’s feet usually have a brown undertone, choose a pink or pink-beige concealer to balance the color. Use only enough to brighten the eye area and always apply in an upward motion to avoid penetrating the skin.

Be careful with the powder

It is best to avoid powder if you have crow's feet on your eyes

Powder can settle into lines and wrinkles, accentuating rather than concealing them. However, if you want to set your face with powder so that the make-up lasts all day, you should be careful not to apply it too thickly. If you want to camouflage crow’s feet, loose powder is always the best choice. Apply it all over the face with a powder brush.

Apply cream blush

Opt for cream blush to draw attention away from the wrinkles

Opt for a cream blush that will give you a fresh glow and draw attention to your defined cheekbones instead of your crow’s feet. Be careful not to apply it too close to the creases so it doesn’t bottom out there.

Make-up tricks for crow’s feet on the eyes: Emphasize the eyebrows

Make up your eyebrows naturally to look younger

Well-groomed eyebrows make you look youthful, they accentuate the eyes and draw attention away from fine lines. To keep the fine lines and crow’s feet from taking center stage, make your eyebrows natural and add volume by filling and shaping them.

Avoid heavy eye makeup

Avoid heavy eye make-up so that the smile lines are not accentuated

Do not use darker eyeshadows as they make the eyes look smaller and give the impression of tiredness. To accentuate this area, apply nude or white eyeshadow and blend with your fingertips. Avoid black eyeliner as it emphasizes the crow’s feet. Instead, consider a tight eyeliner to achieve the same dramatic look without drawing attention to the creases.

See also  Fatigue, water retention, insomnia and muscle spasms could indicate a deficiency of a valuable vitamin

More beauty tricks for crow’s feet

Use eye pads and masks for crow's feet

  • When removing makeup, try not to constantly pull at the eye area. Soak cotton pads in micellar water and place over eyes for a few minutes to dissolve mascara before gently removing.
  • Use eye patches and eye contour masks to heal and moisturize while you sleep.
  • Choose an eye cream with UV protection as the sun’s rays can cause a lot of wrinkles.
  • To slow down the development of crow’s feet, don’t forget your sunglasses. Invest in quality sunglasses with UV protection to protect eyes from the added sun damage.
  • Opt for silk pillowcases as their smoother texture offers numerous skin benefits.

You may also like

Shooting on the set of Rust, the prosecutor...

Sugar, less than 6 teaspoons a day for...

Pollutants in pillows – [Ökotest 2023]

CONTRACEPTIVES AND BREAST CANCER RISK Gynecology

patient will be able to speak without vocal...

Freight train derailed in Florence, dozens of cancellations...

How to lose weight by eating (with 6...

«No to the automatic renewal of concessions» –...

Threefold enlarged heart in young people who lead...

Dramatic heat record in Europe, but there is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy