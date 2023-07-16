Making a grass head: simple tips and instructions

Today we show you a timeless idea that will delight young and old alike. Many of us have made grass heads ourselves and brought joy to the whole family. How to craft and care for grass head, read on!

It is not difficult to make a grass head yourself. And he looks fresh when the grass starts to grow. Children can play with it and create fun hairstyles. You are sure to impress everyone with your homemade grass head. With these simple tips and guides, you’ll get it done fast! Let’s get to work!

Grass head tinkering with stockings and mug

With just a few supplies, you can make this fun craft this summer. So children can not only play, but also learn how to grow and care for grass.

What you need:

Old stockings or knee socks A mug/or yoghurt pot Rubber bands Craft glue Pop-eyes Pipe cleaners (various colors) Scissors Potting mix Grass seed

How to craft grass head:

Cut the long, dangling end of the stocking so that it is no longer than 5 cm. Sprinkle a tablespoon of grass seed into the foot of the stocking and fill the rest of the stocking-lined cup with soil. Form little round hands and tie them with a rubber band, you can also make little feet if you like. To give the grasshead a nose, pinch the stocking at the front and tie a rubber band around the pinched part. Repeat the process on the sides of the grass head to make ears (optional). Use craft glue to attach the bug eyes to the grass head. Use the pipe cleaners to make glasses, bows, mouths… and anything else you can think of! You can also attach a ribbon tie, beads buttons.

Soak the grass head under running water and then place it in the cup half filled with water. Place the feet of the stockings in the cup and fold the ends over the rim of the cup (to keep the stocking open). When the cup is full, tie the open end of the stocking so that the dirt-filled end is about the size of a large tennis ball. The grass will grow out of the top of the head, so don’t add anything at the top. After about 5-6 days you will see the hairs start to grow and your grass head will start to change in appearance. After about 5 more days he will need the kids hairdressing skills. You need to start grooming it regularly to keep its green hair sprouting up nicely.

What care does your handicraft require?

When you’re done making the grass head, submerge it completely in water until saturated. Make sure the artwork is in a bright spot on a windowsill where it gets enough sunlight for the grass to start growing quickly. To prevent the grass head from drying out, the lower part of the stocking should remain submerged in the water, as the grass head must be constantly moistened. The first blades of grass should start to sprout in three to seven days.

How to make grass head yourself in an eggshell

This is a very simple and fun idea. Try making grass heads in eggshells. Here, too, you can show creativity and decorate the handicraft as you wish. Children will definitely enjoy themselves and they can make as many grass heads as they want.

What you need:

Toilet paper rolls Kitchen paper Eggs Markers Ruler Pencil Scissors Paint Water Cress seeds Teaspoon

How to Make Grass Head in Eggshell:

First carefully poke a hole in the top of the eggs and empty out the contents to use later for the egg and cress sandwiches. Clean the inside of the shells and let them dry on a piece of kitchen paper. Draw funny faces on the eggshells with colored pencils. Now use a ruler to measure 3cm off the toilet paper rolls and cut them with scissors to make rings to put the hollow eggs in. Then paint them with bright colors of your choice and let them dry. Decorate with dots, stripes and floral motifs. Finally, cut a piece of kitchen paper into rectangles and place them in the egg shells. Moisten with water and sprinkle with a teaspoon of cress seeds. Put them on the windowsill in the sun and water them every day to keep them from drying out. You can make such fun summer crafts yourself with your children and have a lot of fun!

