Making big heroes out of little helpers: BKK Pfalz starts a pilot project to promote resilience in children using the example of first aid

Ludwigshafen – making children between the ages of four and eight strong and sensitizing them to the dangers of everyday life – that’s what the “Pflasterpass” project is all about® – Promotion of resilience using the example of first aid”.

To this end, the BKK Pfalz trains prospective educators at the Anna Freud School BBS SGH in Ludwigshafen. After the two-day training course from June 15th to 16th, the students will receive their DEKRA certificate for the paving pass® -Instructor. You can then teach children the basics of first aid in an age-appropriate way and promote their resilience with other health promotion measures.

“Even children can learn the basics of first aid and use them in accident situations. This teaches them how to deal with acute moments of crisis and strengthens the children’s self-confidence and resilience,” recommends Anne Schlesinger, health officer at BKK Pfalz. “That’s why we train the prospective educators as pilots and want to run 100 plaster pass courses in schools and daycare centers in the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region by the end of 2024.”

The aim of the non-profit organization Gipspass gGmbH is to introduce children to the basics of first aid. In doing so, nationwide uniform pavement pass® -Courses are offered – similar to seahorse swimming. All children receive a “plaster pass” after successful participation.

About the plaster pass gGmbH

Die plaster pass gGmbH is a member of the Federal Working Group “More Safety for Children” eV / Safe Kids Germany and the Federal Association for Prevention and Health Promotion eV – strong networks to create safe living environments for children and to point out the dangers for our children. The modular training concept, plaster pass knowledge can save lives®, is listed as a prevention program on the German Education Server.

Further information: www.pastepass.de

Contact: Frank M. Liehr, Managing Director, [email protected]

Die BKK Palatinate is a nationwide statutory health insurance company based in Ludwigshafen and has existed since 1923. The friendly family insurance company is increasingly relying on innovative solutions for its services and is continuously expanding its digital offerings for its policyholders. Around 400 employees look after around 167,000 insured persons.