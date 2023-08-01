Making dragonflies with children: 5 colorful DIY ideas

There is something wonderful about dragonflies, they are magical and mesmerizing. Want to try these cute and super quick crafts? You can make a pretty dragonfly with kids this summer and it’s so easy!

Summer is a season for play and crafts! There are numerous ideas what you can do with your little ones and create joy for the children! Here are some colorful and fun ideas for dragonflies made of different materials that you can make yourself.

Make a simple 3D dragonfly out of paper

You can use this 3D paper dragonfly as a wonderful gift or as a beautiful wall decoration.

Materials needed:

Template Cardstock paper (makes 2 dragonflies) Glue or double-sided tape Scissors Ruler Awl Cutting mat

Do-it-yourself instructions:

Print the dragonfly template on paper of your choice. Cut out the dragonfly parts. Place a ruler on the wing so that it splits the wing. Press the awl firmly along the ruler. Then fold the marked lines. Repeat the same with the other wings of the dragonfly. Then put some glue between the wings of the second paper part of the dragonfly. Glue the other wings to the dragonfly’s body. Now bend the wings up to get the 3d effect. You can also bend the tail. This is a great craft and it’s that easy to make this cute dragonfly!

Dragonfly crafts from maple seeds

You know those helicopters that come out of the trees? These are maple seeds with wings and they ensure the reproduction of the maple. Maple seeds aren’t hard to find, and they’re perfect for making a dragonfly. Collect as much as you want and make this awesome dragonfly!

What you need:

Maple seeds (4 for a dragonfly) Pipe cleaners Your choice of paint Markers Your choice of beads Glue

Instructions for crafting:

Take the pipe cleaner and thread beautiful beads on it. You can bend the end of the pipe cleaner to keep the beads from falling out. Decorate the maple seed wings with a paint marker by drawing any shapes on them in the colors you love. First glue the two pairs of wings together and then glue the body of the dragonfly on top. You can use two small branches that you glue to the head as feelers. Listen, it’s already flying! Use the craft to decorate your home!

Colorful crafts with cellophane for children

This easy dragonfly for kids is fun to make and also encourages fine motor skills. The dragonflies are great for playing with!

You need:

Colorful cellophane Spoon (wooden or plastic) Paint Pipe cleaners Goggles (optional) Glue (for goggles)

How to make the dragonfly:

First paint the spoon. Use your favorite colors or let your kids paint the spoon themselves. This will definitely be exciting for them. While the spoon dries, you can prepare the dragonfly wings. Of course, you would need pipe cleaners and cellophane for this. Cut the cellophane so you have the wing shapes. There is no fixed size to use. They can be around 20cm x 30cm, but feel free to experiment with what fits your spoon size. Pinch the rectangular piece of cellophane in the middle and wrap the end of a pipe cleaner around the middle to hold it in place. When the painted spoons are dry, add a little glue and glue on big poppy eyes! To attach the wings to the (now dry) painted spoon, simply wrap pipe cleaners down the length of the spoon handle. This gives the dragonfly a pretty, decorative element.

Make your own dragonfly out of glitter paper

This is an easy cut out craft and using the template makes the crafting a lot easier.

What you need:

Dragonfly template Glitter paper Craft foam Pop-eyes Scissors Markers Glue Tape Pipe cleaners

How to make the dragonfly:

Print out the dragonfly template and cut it out. Draw and cut out the wing template on the back of the glitter paper. Then draw the body template onto the craft foam and cut it out. Glue the wings to the body parts. Cut the pipe cleaner to an appropriate length and glue it to the back of the body (near the top so you’ll make the feelers). Finally, glue on the pop eyes and draw a smile with the marker.

Craft Pipe Cleaner Dragonfly

Make a dragonfly out of pipe cleaners. This is a great craft for kids that doesn’t take a lot of work! It’s super easy to make and you really only need basic crafting supplies!

Here’s what you need:

3 pipe cleaners (sparkling or regular) 11 plastic pony beads 2 small pop eyes Craft ribbon Scissors

Instructions for crafting:

Fold one of the pipe cleaners in half and add about 10 plastic pony beads down the middle of the pipe cleaner, leaving about an inch of pipe cleaner at the folded end. Take one of the other pipe cleaners and shape it into a circle, crossing the ends about half an inch. Then twist the ends over the pipe cleaner circle so they are secure and slightly hidden. Push the top and bottom of the circle inward until they meet. Slide the “wings” onto the dragonfly’s body (like you would slide a ring onto a finger) and center them so the wings are even on each side. Then twist the wings twice as close to the body as you can (while pinching the middle to keep everything in place). Then twist the wings twice on the other side. Take the third and final pipe cleaner and cut off about 5cm from the end to make another circle with it. Bend and shape the pipe cleaners so that they are even and in the shape of wings. Slide the last plastic pony bead onto the dragonfly’s body so that it lies on the head side of the wings. Pinch the two loose ends of the dragonfly body and gently roll them into a spiral to form the dragonfly head. Finally, you can attach the two small goggle eyes. And the pearl dragonfly made of pipe cleaners is ready!