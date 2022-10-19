Home Health making it faster is not as difficult as you think
Metabolism: making it faster is not as difficult as you think, just one gesture is enough. Here’s how you have to behave in these cases

Slow metabolism (Pixabay)

When it comes to losing weight, a little bit of everything is said on the matter. And on the other hand it could not be otherwise, given how things stand. Those who want to lose weight, and usually in this period we launch about this with the promise of losing a few pounds at least by Christmas, becomes more subject to the promise of amazing diets, which will make you lose diets faster than others.

What often escapes us however is the following: the only way to lose weight is to create a caloric deficit Let’s summarize: a calorie deficit is a disparity between the calories introduced and those burned. To do this, less should be introduced than ours basal metabolic rate requires.

Metabolism, make it faster? Really can you?

Metabolism how to lose weight
Lose Weight (Pixabay)

The metabolism therefore, to lose weight, is a really fundamental part. However, there are gods metabolic disorders which slow it down, making it difficult if not impossible to lose weight. The causes behind this occurrence can be multiple and can create more than one discomfort. The doctor Monica Germani confirms the existence of this problem: and if the basic metabolism remains what our body needs to perform its functions, it is known that it decreases with age and due to hormonal dysfunctions.

The solution to speed it up exists and is still there diet. A healthy and balanced diet is of fundamental importance, which not only takes into account all the macro-nutrients and micro-nutrients we need, but which also considers seasonal foods and a correct variety in the food plan.

It remains of fundamental importance to make breakfast a hearty meal and to avoid it prolonged fasts which instead slow down the metabolism even more. Sport also speeds things up, which is why it is important to do so. Let us remember that the more we do not move the more our metabolism slows down the pace.

Attention to food and diet is therefore the winning formula. If the problem persists, make sure your hormones are okay by consulting a specialist.

