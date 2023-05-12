Mal dell’Esca, grapevine disease: what it is and how to cure it

Have you ever heard of Mal dell’Esca? It is a disease that would affect the vine: the methods of prevention and how to cure it.



How can we understand if our plant was she hit? Simple if by observing it we notice that there is redness in the leaf and the berries appear wasted and not very hydrated, she could have been affected. But how does the infection? Unfortunately due to the equipment used in gardening, always cleaning them precisely is essential, so they can only be avoided episodes unpleasant.

If we notice that some plants are sick we can intervene in this way

Let’s start by saying that not only when you have the suspected of some disease you have to check the plants, but it’s always right to do it. Of course, you don’t have to check them daily basisbut any is fine too 15 daysin this case intervening before it is too late becomes possible.

If our plants are sick, we can intervene like this: the most important thing is to divide them, or rather understand which ones they are hit and those sane.

Let us not forget, secondly, not to confuse theequipment to be used in these two cases. If we only have those available we act like this: we get a solution that is capable of disinfect. We continue and cut our plants very carefully, avoiding doing it deeply. At this point it is essential to counter the arrival of others parasites o mushrooms.

Finally once you remove the parts that no longer go, the thing more wrong it is therefore to abandon them near the plant let’s bring them away and close them inside a bag.

At this point let’s rely on an expert and let us advise on the solution more suitable to buy to prevent the arrival of others mushrooms.

The right attention

In this case, knowing the disease, but above all its timeliness, we can anticipate it and if it happens again, we proceed in a short time. Taking care of your plants is necessary, unfortunately sometimes, an oversight could be very expensive and everything we have tried to “build” could be lost. Plants, wherever they are place o in gardenin balcony or in a vegetable garden they always manage to communicate their state of health. Learning to pay more attention to them is the first big step to always avoid the worst.

