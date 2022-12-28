2022 was a good year on the malaria prevention front. Or at least it was the year in which for the first time the World Health Organization gave the go-ahead for the use of the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine, the only one authorized so far, in areas where the transmission of the disease is more high. Good news to which are added those that have arrived in the last few weeks from the pages of two important scientific journals, Science Translational Medicine e Nature, about another vaccine, PfSPZ. A glimmer of light in the long history of scientific research for a vaccine against this disease, which is particularly difficult to develop due to the characteristics of the pathogen that causes it, i.e. the four species of malaria plasmodium. It is a highly diversified parasite in terms of genetics, which exploits this characteristic to evade the human immune response: a single amino acid change in the parasite, in fact, can nullify any effective immune response that humans have already developed against the infection. .

“Despite research, the data we have collected on the disease has not yet allowed us to understand exactly what immune response a vaccine should emulate to protect against malaria,” explains Matthew B. Laurens, a researcher at the school of medicine’s Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health. of the University of Maryland at Baltimore, and author of the study published in Science Translational Medicine. “Another significant problem concerns funding. Current efforts to develop malaria vaccines are grossly underfunded and require substantial investment if we are to achieve a broadly protective vaccine against this disease.”

A long story

The history of the search for a vaccine against malaria begins in the 1970s and is full of failures. “Then towards the end of the nineties a candidate was identified, the RTS,S vaccine, capable of protecting adult volunteers previously vaccinated and then infected with Plasmodium falciparum (Pf), the most frequent pathogen”, says Rino Rappuoli, scientific director of the Siena Biotechnopole Foundation. “Based on those results, the development process began thanks to international funding from the PATH initiative. Trials in children have shown that you get 60-70% protection for the first 6 months, which decreases over time.” A result that might seem disappointing, but which in light of the infant mortality rates of malaria in countries where it is endemic in absolute numbers translates into millions of lives saved. That’s why WHO recommended it for use in high-transmission countries in March this year. “A historic milestone: for the first time we have a vaccine recommended for malaria in endemic countries. But that’s not enough, we need more vaccines and vaccines with greater efficacy ”, says Rappuoli again.

The PfPZ vaccine

Unlike RTS,S/AS01, which uses a part of a protein produced by the parasite as an antigen and is supported by a substance that enhances the response to vaccination, the PfSPZ vaccine is whole-organism, live, attenuated and non-replicating, sporozoite of Plasmodium falciparum, the same that is injected directly into the skin by a mosquito during the bite. “The weakened form of the sporozoite is capable of inducing a broader immune response than that elicited by RTS,S/AS01, and therefore has a greater potential to protect against malaria,” Laurens points out. A potential that must be demonstrated in the field: exactly what the American researcher tried to do in Burkina Fasu, one of the countries where malaria is endemic. According to data published on Science Translational Medicine, the vaccine was found to be safe in the 39 adults who received it, and only 36% of those vaccinated tested positive for malaria after 24 weeks (in the control group, 58% of people fell ill). The study thus demonstrates that the PfSPZ vaccine can be given to adults who live in a highly endemic area and have already had the disease, and still provide protection similar to that of the licensed vaccine.

Production

Another hurdle to overcome is the large-scale and cost-effective production of the PfSPZ vaccine. “The administration of live, attenuated sporozoites as a method of vaccination against malaria was first tested by Dr. Ruth Nussenzweig in mice and was shown to be effective,” says Laurens. “But the attenuated sporozoites had to be delivered through the bite of infected mosquitoes that had been irradiated to weaken the parasite.” The first human studies were conducted in the early 1970s by David Clyde, a researcher at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and demonstrated that the technique was able to protect against malaria if administered, in controlled conditions, at least 1000 bites of irradiated mosquitoes infected with P. falciparum. How is it possible to have the equivalent of such a large number of bites available? “So far the company has cultivated mosquitoes and extracted from their salivary glands what they needed, but in the study in Nature it announces that it has succeeded for the first time in the laboratory, in vitro”, explains Rappuoli. “From a scientific point of view it is really an important step forward. Now we need to move from the laboratory to industry and develop the process, but the scientific result remains”.

According to the investigators, the PfSPZ vaccine could be used not only in populations living in areas where malaria is endemic, but also by travelers and soldiers who have to travel to these areas. Finally, it could find indications in pregnant women, in which malaria infection can cause complications, such as premature birth and a low birth weight of the newborn.