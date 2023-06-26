Malaria in Italy, more risks in 2023: symptoms and consequences

L’increase in mosquitoes in Italy increases the risk of infectious diseases, among which is also counted malaria. Malaria is often thought of as an infectious disease typical of Africa and which does not exist in other countries, but this is not the case. To warn against this naivety is the infectious disease specialist Matthew Bassettihead of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa.

According to the doctor, the increase in mosquitoes increases the risk of serious infectious diseases such as malaria. It is precisely these diseases, such as Nile fever and tick-borne Lyme – intertwined with climate change and rising temperatures – that have increased in Europe. In 2022 there were at least 71 registered cases of Dengue, between Spain and France; while the cases of West Nile, another disease derived from a virus transmitted by mosquitoes, were 1,133, with 92 deaths, of which more than 700 in Italy.

For several summers it has been increasingly clear that Mosquitoes aren’t just annoying insects, but also the vectors of infectious diseases and that in Italy there are all the conditions for these to be able to increase and become dangerous for collective health. The boom in cases of infectious diseases transmitted by mosquitoes in Italy is proof of this and also a signal that there is a need to spread awareness and adequate tools to prevent contact with mosquitoes.

What is malaria: symptoms and consequences

The malaria, as described by the Ministry of Health, is an infectious disease caused by a protozoan, a parasite of the genus Plasmodium. The parasite is transmitted through bites mosquitoes of the genus Anopheless, also called “malaria vectors”.

Malaria is a global health problem and is the cause of death in many countries. The symptoms are: fever, chills, headache, widespread sweating, muscle pain, anemia, gastrointestinal problems, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can cause kidney failure, respiratory failure, bleedingaltered consciousness, convulsions, coma and the death.

Malaria arrives in Italy: the data is worsening

Malaria has not arrived in Italy this year together with the increase in mosquitoes. I am at least 650 cases of malaria in Italy every yeara large chunk of whom remain undiagnosed or late diagnosed.

The Salerno-based tropical infectious disease society has debunked an old definition ofWorld Health Organization which defined Italy as a “malaria-free country”, or a book on malaria. In reality, malaria is a residual phenomenon, that is, it is present even if the numbers are small. To bring it to Italy are the Anopheles mosquitoeswhile it is transmitted by infected individuals.

Most cases of malaria have been found in Northern Italy, particularly in Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto; on the other hand, there are few cases in the islands and in the South, few cases in Puglia and Campania. To date the malaria vaccine it exists but it is not perfect, it lasts just three years and does not guarantee more than 40% protection. However, it is an efficacy capable of saving thousands of people.

Mosquitoes aren’t just annoying insects: Bassetti’s alarm

In Italy the heat increases the number of mosquitoes and with these the risk of serious infectious diseases. “Mosquitoes are not only annoying – says Matteo Bassetti, head of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa – but they are vectors of infectious diseases and this problem also exists in Italy, we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg”. According to Bassetti the pest control in big cities should start in March, or after the pruning of the plants and should intervene on the larvae where there is stagnation of water.

The season has now begun and it is up to the citizen prevent mosquito bite. Prevention should be done by the Municipalities, but every citizen can be careful in dressing, for example by covering the ankles and must learn to use repellentsas well as sunscreen in the summer.

