The fight against malaria must face a new enemy: the ‘Anopheles stephensi’ mosquito. A study conducted by the biologists of the Armauer Hansen Research Institute in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) indicates that, in all likelihood, the recently discovered outbreak of malaria in Dire Dawa, the second most populous city in Ethiopia, originates from parasites transmitted by A .stephensi, a species that until a few years ago was not present in this country of the Horn of Africa or in any other part of the continent. According to the journal Nature, the detection of the malaria outbreak in Dire Dawa associated with the presence of this invasive species was officially announced on November 1 at the annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

Among the reasons for concern, A. stephensis has shown resistance to many commonly used insecticides. In addition, this species is particularly suitable for life in cities, therefore, its expansion threatens a large number of people. The A.stephensi mosquito, capable of transmitting both Plasmodium falciparum and P. vivax, has been a major vector of malaria in some cities in India and Iran for decades, but is inactive in rural areas and almost unknown in Africa. Djibouti became the first African country in 2012 where the presence of Anopheles stephensi was detected, after which there was a sharp increase in malaria cases. The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research first confirmed the detection of Anopheles stephensi in West Africa in July this year. This invasive species has also been identified in Somalia, according to the WHO, which in September launched an initiative to stop the spread of this mosquito in Africa. In the city of Dire Dawa in eastern Ethiopia, a total of 205 cases of malaria were reported in 2019, but the figure rose to 2,400 cases in 2021.

The team led by Fitsum Girma Tadesse, a molecular biologist at the Armauer Hansen Research Institute, studied the latest outbreaks in Dire Dawa and found that the vast majority of infected people live in areas where the most frequent mosquito is currently the A stephensi. . Tadesse warned that this mosquito species’ preference for open water reservoirs is common in many African cities. Public health officials have stepped up their efforts to detect and control the mosquito, with the World Health Organization declaring in September a new initiative to stop its spread. More effective approaches will be needed to avoid the increased spread of malaria, experts say.



