news-txt”>

Malawi has been grappling for almost a year with a cholera epidemic that has already counted 37,000 cases and 1,210 deaths. “It is the deadliest cholera epidemic in the history of the country,” says the World Health Organization.

Cholera has been endemic in the country for 25 years, with seasonal epidemics occurring during the rainy season (November to May). However, the current outbreak has extended throughout the dry season, with cases reported since March 2022.

What makes the situation worrying is a mix of factors that lead to fears of a further worsening of the epidemic: the sharp increase in cases in January (+143% compared to December) indicates the possibility of an escalation of the epidemic. Added to this is the high lethality of the infection, which has reached values ​​above 3%, in addition to the large geographical spread and the high number of cases which “are putting a strain on all the response capacities to the epidemic, increasing the risk of serious public health impacts,” WHO says. The international situation also complicates things: the epidemic in Malawi is occurring in the context “of a wave of global cholera epidemics, which has limited the availability of vaccines, tests and treatments”, continues the World Health Organization .

Since last year, national institutions and the WHO have strengthened the measures to prevent and combat the epidemic; in December the government declared cholera a national health emergency and stepped up the response.

At the moment, the risk of this outbreak is classified as very high at the national and regional levels. However, travel restrictions are not recommended.