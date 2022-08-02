Home Health Malaysian’s Favorite Tablet! OPPO Pad Air won the No. 1 tablet sales in Shopee Mall in 2022! – HMI Talk
Malaysian's Favorite Tablet! OPPO Pad Air won the No. 1 tablet sales in Shopee Mall in 2022!

Malaysian’s Favorite Tablet! OPPO Pad Air won the No. 1 tablet sales in Shopee Mall in 2022! – HMI Talk

Malaysian’s Favorite Tablet! OPPO Pad Air won the No. 1 tablet sales in Shopee Mall in 2022!

Launched two weeks ago, the OPPO Pad Air, along with the latest OPPO Reno8 series 5G, has proven to be the tablet of choice in Shopee Mall, with an astonishing single-day sales surpassing the total sales in the tablet category in 2022.

OPPO Pad Air is the first tablet PC launched by OPPO in Malaysia. This latest tablet has many versatile features for users to work, study and play. It includes four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, ensuring a 3D hyper-realistic sound experience whether you’re gaming or watching a movie. The device is also equipped with a 10.36-inch 2K large screen, supports 1 billion colors, HD+ picture quality, and has passed the TÜV Rheinland low blue light eye protection certification.

Although the OPPO Pad Air is equipped with a large battery of 7100mAh, it still has an extremely thin and light body. It is currently the thinnest LCD tablet in its price range on the market. On top of that, the device is equipped with several ColorOS 12.1 features that make multitasking easier, such as multi-screen connectivity, which facilitates smart interactions between devices quickly and easily.

For more details on OPPO Pad Air, please visit: https://www.oppo.com/my/accessories/oppo-pad-air/

