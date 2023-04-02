Home Health Maldini and Leao, high tension with Spalletti in the tunnel: here’s what happened
Maldini and Leao, high tension with Spalletti in the tunnel: here’s what happened

by admin
Maldini and Leao, high tension with Spalletti in the tunnel: here’s what happened

The editorial staff Sunday, April 2, 2023, 10.12pm

Naples-Milan it promised to be a heated game and so it was. And not just on the pitch. Because while on the lawn of the Diego Armando Maradona stadium the two teams are battling it out to win the match, another curious episode happened during the interval which sparked fire between the teams. The protagonists? Spalletti, Leao and Maldiniinvolved in an argument before returning to the field for the second half.

Napoli-Milan, dispute in the tunnel: what happened between Maldini, Spalletti and Leao

Between the first and second half, in pre-field tunnel an episode took place that raised the tension between Naples and Milan. From the cameras we can see how Spalletti wanted to film Leao for his exultation on the occasion of the first goal, thinking it was aimed at the Azzurri fans. “You were wrong“: these were the words of the Napoli coach towards the Portuguese forward, promptly defended by Maldini, who explained how in reality the celebration could refer to the many criticisms received in the last period.

