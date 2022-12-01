The majority of males are reluctant to go to the urologist and neglect their ailments for a long time, endangering their health. Expert advice

True Martinella

It closes Movemberthe month of the mustache (the name comes from the amalgamation of the English words novemberNovember, e moustachemustache, which have become a symbol of the initiative on a global level), but the message to the men of all ages remains more open than ever: go to the urologist (just like women do with the gynecologist), don’t overlook the symptoms and make the necessary visits and checks. At the end of November, dedicated to the prevention and treatment of men’s health, the advice of the experts remains valid. Prevention and early diagnosis they are in fact the only tools effective in combating diseases of the male reproductive system which may affect boys and men from adolescence onwards.

symptoms not to be overlooked — In particular, possible alarm bells of more or less serious pathologies should not be overlooked, as often happens, because the sooner the diagnosis is reached, the more likely there are not only to healbut also to do it with minimally invasive treatments. The first signs that something is wrong are urinary disorders (such as difficulty initiating urination, weak urine stream, incomplete bladder emptying, frequent urination, urgency to empty the bladder and the presence of nocturnal urination), presence of urine blood, swelling o loss of testicle volume, feeling of heaviness and/or sudden formation of fluid in the scrotum, ache or feeling of discomfort in the testicle.

male diseases — Today there is an increase in many male pathologies, starting from varicocele, which affects one in four boys between the ages of 15 and 25 and which can have important consequences on male fertility. Among the very young, but not only, the sexually transmitted diseases and, starting from the age of 35, the increase in volume of the prostate gland occurs in all men, which, however, generally begins to show symptoms around the age of 50, becoming a real disorder (i.e. theBPH) for about half of 60-year-olds. It is also very common prostatitis, an inflammation that affects one in four males over the age of 65. Finally there are tumors: every year in Italy there are 36 thousand new cases of prostate cancer2,300 those of testicular cancer (the most frequent neoplasm among young people under 40) and 25,500 those of bladder cancer (three times more frequent in men than in women, whose main risk factor is smoking).

PROSTATE CANCER — Statistics indicate that one in eight Italians in Italy will fall ill with prostate cancer: "Urological visit and PSA test from the age of 50 upwards they are indispensable for the success of the treatments – he underlines Maria Laura De Cristofaro, president of Europa Uomo Italia Onlus, which claims "Put a mustache in November", awareness and information campaign for early diagnosis promoted by Janssen Oncology -. Equally fundamental are the efforts of scientific research towards better and, if possible, decisive treatments. "Put a mustache in November" is definitely the right tool not only for encourage men to prevention, but also to send the right message to the institutions regarding these needs". The initiative, at the center of which is the Oncovoice.it website (which aims to be a point of reference for patients and which allows insights into the disease) stems from an important challenge: inviting men to book a urological visit for prevention of prostate cancer, sovercoming taboos, prejudices and reluctance to be visited. The urological visit represents the first fundamental step in being able to identify early the most common pathologies of the male sex and above all those who have family history of prostate cancer (father or brother with this neoplasm) or whoever has disorders should perform the PSA test (which is performed by means of a simple blood sample) at least once between the ages of 45 and 50 and on the basis of the result it is then possible to design the strategies of checks, the frequency of tests and the methods of intervention.