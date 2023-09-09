Home » Male infertility | infertility | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de
Male infertility

At this point at the latest, medical advice will be necessary. For the egg to be fertilized naturally, the male partner must have: a sufficient amount of mobile sperm cells; the sperm cells must only be slightly malformed; There must be clear transport routes for the seeds.

The testicles often produce insufficient amounts of normal, well-motile sperm. In most cases, the reason for this cannot be determined. Occasionally, however, mumps in childhood, varicose veins in the testicle area (“varicocele”), hormonal disorders or an undescended testicle can be identified as the cause of the impaired sperm production. Other causes of infertility in men are diverse and can be based on inflammation of the genital organs, accidents or environmental and recreational toxins. They are hereditary or hereditary or caused by stress or a mental illness.

The examination procedures available are the questioning and physical examination by the doctor; An ultrasound examination provides a good overview of the sexual organs; an assessment of the sperm provides information about the properties of the sperm in particular; Blood tests with special tests can detect hormonal disorders and other diseases.

On the one hand, fertility problems in men cannot actually be remedied. On the other hand, techniques are now available to compensate for infertility.

If the man’s fertility is only slightly restricted, a semen sample can be inserted directly into the uterus (“intrauterine insemination”, IUI). For this purpose, the semen is processed before artificial insemination so that healthy, mobile sperm are enriched, which then shorten the arduous journey to the egg through insemination. If this method does not promise success, you can try to carry out fertilization outside the body in a glass dish (“in vitro fertilization”, IVF) and insert the resulting embryo into the uterus via a thin catheter. A sperm can also be inserted directly into an egg cell obtained from the ovary using a micromanipulator through an ultra-thin cannula.

Treatment measures include medication that eliminates inflammation of the male genital organs or the urinary tract or the administration of special hormones after prior detailed clarification. If other diseases are the cause of the disruption of sperm production, they must be treated specifically. Operations are an option if sperm transport is blocked, testicles are not in normal positions and sperm are removed from the testicle or epididymis for “artificial insemination”, etc. General and special sexual advice for men and women is also included.

