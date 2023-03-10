I AM the bogeyman of men of a certain age (and not only), the nocturnal awakenings to go to the bathroom. And those unpleasant symptoms that often accompany them are also frightening: urgency and sometimes urinary incontinence, reduced jet, burning sensation, post-urination dripping, or the waiting time between the urge and bladder emptying. . They are called Luts (Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms), and are the consequence of a urinary tract disorder which depends in most cases (over 80%) on prostate problems, when this gland is enlarged, inflamed or has a particular morphology. Among the problems that Luts can cause there is also the impact on the sexual sphere, with decreased libido, reduced erectile capacity and ejaculation problems.

Late diagnosis

In Italy, not only a good portion of the over 70s suffer from Luts (over 70 percent of men affected), but also 40 percent of forty-year-olds. “Juvenile” cases, so to speak, which however remain submerged because few go to the urologist to be treated: this is the picture that emerges from the symposium Unveiling Prostatic Inflammation To Optimize Luts Management, organized by Pierre Fabre Pharma on the occasion of the Congress of European Society of Urology (UAE), which opens today in Milan. Also participating in the event is Stavros Gravas, from the Department of Urology at the University of Cyprus in Nicosia, and current secretary of the Societé Internationale D’Urologie.

Given this delay in diagnosis, specialists are often forced to intervene late – as recalled by Mauro Gacci, professor at the University of Florence at the center for minimally invasive urological surgery, robotics and kidney transplants, “Careggi” University Hospital ” – that is, when the symptoms have become too evident and annoying for the patient. Therefore, a more invasive treatment is needed, while we should be able to manage the disease at the earliest possible stage.

How to intervene

Different types of treatments are available today against Luts. “When the symptoms have a great impact on daily life – recalled Cosimo De Nunzio, professor of Urology and Medical Director at the Urology Department of the “Sant’Andrea” University Hospital in Rome – one can resort to medical treatment which represents usually the first step. There are also new techniques called minimally invasive which are a sort of ‘third way’ between medical treatment and surgery. The latter, on the other hand, make use of innovative technologies such as lasers or robotic surgery as well as traditional resection techniques”. As far as pharmacology is concerned, the hexanic extract of Serenoa repens is also available today, capable of improving symptoms without having any impact on the sexual sphere.

But before the therapies, it is important to intervene on the lifestyles that can favor the disease – concluded De Nunzio. Overweight and metabolic syndrome are risk factors for prostatic inflammation, as are hyperglycemia, hypercholesterolemia or hypertension. Following a healthy and balanced diet is therefore the first rule of prevention, accompanied by physical activity. The important thing, however, is that men go regularly to the urologist for a check-up.