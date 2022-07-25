Home Health Maleo, the Group Medicine project starts
Health

Maleo, the Group Medicine project starts

The four doctors’ surgery in Maleo


Four family doctors “network” to ensure maximum openness of the local clinic: this morning the group medicine project started at the municipal premises in via San Francesco in Maleo. A phone number has been made available for reservations. At the clinic you are seen by your general practitioner or, in an emergency, by your colleague. The fiduciary choice of doctors remains in place because only those who are in charge of the client know their history, pathologies and social welfare problems. In the absence of one of the doctors, the service will therefore be guaranteed by the associations, which is not obvious given the period of strong shortage of doctors in the area. The real emergencies of course, in general, as is the case for every country, are managed by 118 through the single emergency number 112.

(Sara Gambarini collaborated)

Read the in-depth article on the Citizen of Lodi on newsstands tomorrow 26 July

