Dark chocolate and exercise every day. A simple recipe, within everyone’s reach, to combat frailty and malnutrition in the elderly with cognitive decline. The international Choko-Age project will decide if it is also successful, which for three years will follow the diet and training of a sample of patients over 65 with cognitive decline, often affected by an involuntary weight loss that implies a worsening of quality and expectation. of life, with a high risk of muscle atrophy and sarcopenia.