Malori among children in Muggia, the cause is Norovirus – Medicine

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, APRIL 30 – The agent that caused the illnesses among students and staff of the Muggia schools is Norovirus, which is viral in nature. This was announced in a press release by the mayor of Muggia, Paolo Polidori, who learned it from Asugi, the Giuliano Isontina university health agency. The mayor’s note was also sent to families, announcing that the canteen will reopen as normal on Tuesday. Polidori also clarifies that at the origin of the illnesses, reported between Thursday and Friday of last week by children and school workers, and then also by parents, there is a virus.



The health authority, writes Polidori, has “envisaged the following health measures: all measures to prevent contagion by the faecal-oral route must be adopted by the staff, using disposable gloves also for all activities at risk of contamination; services toilets, handles and light switches must be disinfected with chlorine derivatives”. Measures which, Polidori indicates, have “already been put in place and will continue to be the guideline to be followed in the coming days. The kitchen environments have already been sanitized, the materials used, new foods have been supplied and the replacement, where necessary, of the kitchen staff who will observe specific health protocols in the coming days such as the use of masks, disposable gloves, periodic hand washing with sanitizing products. The canteens and kitchenettes of the individual complexes have also been sanitized”.



On indication of Asugi, the mayor, “recommends parents and staff to contact the doctor in case of gastrointestinal symptoms characterized by fever, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea for the consequent interventions of competence”. (HANDLE).

