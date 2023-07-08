Home » Malvestio Spa / Ministry of Health
Health

Malvestio Spa / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3610/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14908/2022 Malvestio Spa with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and towards Roche Diagnostics Spa

Attachments:

Resources – Malvestio SpApdf (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Malvestio Ordinance.pdf (PDF 144.3 Kb)

Malvestio Stanza.pdf (PDF 125.8 Kb)

Reasons added Sicily – Malvestio.pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons Added Tuscany – Malvestio.pdf (PDF 0.59 Mb)

See also  Gualandri (Soldo): "The tech bubble has already burst. There is no remedy for greed"

You may also like

Gymnasium Cladding Slabs Damaged Again: A Repeated Incident...

here’s how to discover a serious deficiency

Cancer diagnosis: This is how the psyche becomes...

Itching in the private parts in the child:...

The Natural Remedy for Mosquito Bites: Relieve Itching...

“Fountain of Youth Protein” rejuvenates aging memory –...

Keeping Your Skin and Body Healthy in the...

The girl who accuses La Russa’s son will...

Gender jokes: Women laugh at different things than...

Leqembi, the new drug that slows the progression...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy