Man City-Inter, relive the approach to the final: dream atmosphere in Istanbul | Champions League

The day has come: tonight in Istanbul Inter will face Manchester City in the Champions League final. 13 years after that magical 2010, the Nerazzurri are still trying. The team of Inzaghi will cross his fate with the battleship of Guardiola, one step away from the Treble. Whatever happens, it will be a historic day for Italian football which, after two European finals lost by Roma and Fiorentina, wants to redeem itself with the most important trophy. Below are all the updates, all the news, everything you need to know to get ready for the kick-off at 9pm.

19:15 – Less than 50 minutes after departure, Inter arrived at the stadium. Now the classic lap on the green lawn and then it will be time to set foot in the locker room.

19.10 – The president of the Serie A League Lorenzo Casini he speaks just under two hours before the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter: “Football is the sport that offers the most surprises…”. (READ HERE)

18:35 – Mario will also be there Balotelli tonight at the Ataturk stadium. Intercepted at the entrance, the double ex commented: “Who I’m rooting for? No one”

18:25 – Punctually, the Inter bus he left the hotel which hosted the Nerazzurri to head towards the stadium. Lautaro and his companions will employ about an hour to reach the playground.

18:11 – Marco Materazzi, flag for the Nerazzurri, he has no doubts about the outcome of the final in Istanbul: “Winning would be a feat but I think they can do it, anything can happen in the 90′ ​​- admitted the defender a Sportmediaset -. They will do anything to make history, the stakes are very high and nobody remembers the seconds. A prediction? I say 2-1 for Inter”

18:05 – The Mayor of Milan Joseph Sala made some statements to Calciomercato.com: ‘Having arrived here is already a great achievement. Inzaghi? The one who can withstand so many criticisms wins’

18:00 – Gianni Infantino, number one of Fifa since 2016, he has been projecting himself on social media about the very final of the Champions League: “We are here in Istanbul to prepare for a great game tonight, the Champions League final. Everything is ready, the fans are as well as the teams. It will be a match between the best club in the world and another fantastic club, we will see what the result will be. I can tell you that my heart is beating a lot, but I won’t reveal here which team it is beating for.”

17:30 – The gates of the Atatürk Olympic Stadium have opened, Inter and City fans are starting to fill the stands.

16:00 – The anticipation grows: our Pasquale Guarro takes us to the Nerazzurri Fan Zone among fans, quizzes and anxiety for the final that is about to arrive

15:00 – Second The Athleticthe sheikh will also be at the Ataturk in Istanbul Mansour. The owner of Manchester City is following the team and, 13 years later the last match seen live will be in the stands for the match against Inter

14:00 – After lunch, the Nerazzurri get ready to rest before the big match

13:20 – A couple of curiosities about the match: for the first time, in the event that the match goes to penalties, there will be no draw for the choice of goal. The referee will decide where they will be thrown based on the field conditions. Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing between choreography and the work of the gardeners. As reported by Sky Sport, however, suddenly a cane who for a few minutes ran free on the field.

13:00 – One of the most anticipated men: the landlord, Hakan Calhanoglu. Here are the chants of the Nerazzurri fans in Istanbul for him

Inter, the atmosphere is heating up in Istanbul: the chants for Calhanoglu start #ManchesterCityInter #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/OJuwbyFl47 — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) June 10, 2023

12:30 – Inzaghi’s team held a finishing session at the Galatasaray sports centre. Dead balls, penalties and the last tactical tricks were tested in view of tonight.

12:15 – The Manchester City-Inter Champions League final will be officiated by the Polish referee Szymon Marciniakassistants compatriots Sokolnicki e Listkiewicz with fourth man the Romanian Kovacs. In the Var room the Polish Kwiatkowski.

12:00 – How is the atmosphere in Istanbul? Our correspondent Pasquale Guarro tells us about it

11:50 – The roll of honor of the Champions League

11:35 – Different strategies for Inter and Manchester City: if the Italians are now on the pitch for finishing, the English are undergoing treatments and massages

11:30 – Sixth final for Inter: here’s how the previous ones went

11:20 – Let’s relive i precedents between Manchester City and Inter

11:15 – Our correspondent Pasquale Guarro takes us discovering Istanbul

10:55 – The words of Inter’s number one bogeyman: here’s what Haaland thinks of the nerazzurri and of the hypothetical Treble of the City

10:50 – The preview by our director Giancarlo Padovan

10:40 – Here’s everything you need to know about the final: from probable formations to where to see it

10:30 – In an hour, Inzaghi’s team will carry out the final finishing touches, then lunch, rest and the final technical meeting in the afternoon, followed by the complete programme.

Inter’s schedule today

10:30 breakfast

11.30 finishing

13.30 lunch, followed by rest

17.30 snack

18.30 technical meeting

19.00 departure for the stadium