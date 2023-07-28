Man Hospitalized with Cholera After Consuming Unsafe Foods: Investigations and Surveillance Underway

Title: Case of Cholera Hospitalizes Man in Lecce, Investigations Launched

Subtitle: The suspected cause is unsafe food consumption; family members under surveillance

Lecce, Italy – A 70-year-old man has been hospitalized in isolation in the Infectious Diseases department of Vito Fazzi in Lecce after testing positive for the microorganism responsible for cholera. The ASL of Lecce was informed through a note, reassuring that the patient’s general health conditions are good.

The Department of Prevention has launched an epidemiological investigation, which suggests that the man may have consumed unsafe foods. Current studies are being conducted by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità to identify the specific strain of vibrio, while the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Puglia and Basilicata will examine the foods and water consumed by the patient, which do not originate from the Aqueduct.

However, there is some optimism as the patient had also tested positive for another microorganism responsible for gastrointestinal symptoms. It is speculated that the isolated vibrio Cholerae may be of the non-toxigenic type, which poses no serious threat.

The family members of the patient are undergoing surveillance and have also undergone laboratory tests. The ASL Lecce has reassured the public that the situation is under control from both a health and an epidemiological point of view.

The man, a resident of a municipality in the province of Lecce, had initially sought medical attention for severe gastroenteritis. Upon further investigation, unusual test results led healthcare professionals to suspect cholera. Additional insights are expected from the analysis being conducted by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Puglia and Basilicata.

This incident follows an alleged case of cholera in Sardinia a few weeks ago, which was later disproven by tests conducted by the ISS. Although the bacterial strain belonged to the Vibrio cholerae species, it was not of the serogroups that cause cholera.

Authorities are urging the public to remain calm, and follow proper food safety measures to prevent the spread of any potential infections.

