Insomnia is a bad condition for health, especially that of this man who hasn’t slept for eleven days in a row: here’s what happened to him.

Sleeping is a fundamental activity for a healthy life and complete psychophysical well-being. It is important to rest the right number of hours and at the right times, without overdoing it by staying up late every day or waking up too late in the morning. Everyone has their own habits, of course, but by no means sleep around 8 ore at night it should be the norm, some more, some less. But there are many, however, who suffer from insomnia or in any case to have serious difficulty falling asleep and falling asleep, risking finding yourself exhausted and without energy the following days.

But it’s one thing to spend a sleepless night because, for example, you’ve had too many coffees, it’s one thing what happened to this man. The incredible story is that of one person who stayed awake for eleven days in succession without ever falling asleep, without ever resting for a moment. But what happened to him after all this time without sleep? This is how this absurd story ended.

What happened to the 11 day awake man

After hearing this man’s crazy story you will no longer feel guilty for staying up a few extra hours watching your favorite series or that movie that you have been missing for a long time. It’s about Tony Wrightan English man who in 2007 decided voluntarily to stay awake for eleven straight days, 266 hours in all, to attempt to break the world record, unbeaten since the 1960s. Not only that, Tony said that this absurd experience was enlightening to understand something more about himself and access an area of ​​the brain that ordinary people do not know.

Of course it wasn’t easy, as Tony confessed, but the resulting benefits, in his opinion, made the undertaking a real life mission that he would be ready to do again at any time. What’s even more absurd is that just a month later, Tony’s record was broken by Robert McDonald who hasn’t slept for 453 ore. An endless time if you think you have to stay awake without ever resting, without ever letting your body and mind shut down for a while.

Although it is unthinkable for most not to sleep for all these hours, according to the few stoics who have tried it, it is an experience cathartic, almost mystical, to be done at least once in a lifetime to access a hidden self. It’s unclear whether Tony or Robert suffered any long-term health consequences and whether all this sleep deprivation actually did them any good, but the classic eight hours a night isn’t denied to anyone, not even the most incurable night owls. .

