Man struck by flesh-eating disease after being bitten by a relative: saved by doctors

An American man has developed necrotizing fasciitis, a potentially fatal infection that causes tissue to putrefy, after receiving a bite from a relative at a family gathering. Hence the name “flesh-eating disease” or “carnivorous disease”.

On the left the doctor who performed the surgery, on the right the man suffering from necrotizing fasciitis. Credit: HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital (St. Petersburg, FL)

Donnie Adamsa 52-year-old American man, nearly died from the bite from a relative remedied during a family reunion a little too busy. From the woundin fact, a terrible necrotizing fasciitis has been triggered, ainfection potentially lethal also known as “carnivorous disease” o “eat meat”, due to the devastating tissue necrosis which implies.

As explained in an article by the University of Verona, it is ainfection “rapidly progressive of the bands that affects often young and apparently healthy subjects, rare (0.4 cases per 100,000 people) and associated with high mortality”. It is caused by bacteriaamong which the most involved are the group A streptococcilike it Streptococcus pyogenes. The authoritative ones MSD Manuals for healthcare professionals show that the tissues affected by necrotizing fasciitis become “red, hot and swollen”; during surgical inspection emerges a gray exudate – a diagnostic alarm bell for doctors -, furthermore the superficial fascia is friable and there is no pus.

If timely and aggressive action is not taken, the prognosis “is poor”, the experts explain: the surgical removal of the tissues attacked by necrosis is in fact considered a fundamental part of the treatment of necrotizing fasciitis. To save the lives of patients it may be necessary to deface (literally) the body, as happened in the case of the 52-year-old, whose surgeons removed the 70 percent tissue from the left front thigh, in order to avoid amputation of the limb or even worse consequences.

As told by the Tampa Bay Times, Donnie Adams’ nightmare began on February 14 of this year, when he went to the emergency room of the HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg to undergo a tetanus shot and antibiotics when the first symptoms appeared following the fight. His condition rapidly worsened and just three days later he underwent emergency surgery by Dr. Fritz Brink, who did everything possible to save his life and leg. The necrotizing fasciitis caused by the bacterial infection was indeed sending in putrefaction the soft tissue between the knee and groin; the doctors had to intervene immediately, before the situation could worsen.

It is not clear whether the “flesh-eating bacteria” were in the mouth of the relative who bit him or if the wound became infected at a later time, but the first option is not absolutely improbable. The Streptococcus pyogenes it is in fact a very common pathogen and is also responsible for a simple sore throat. In rare circumstances it manages to penetrate the subcutaneous tissue (for example through a wound) and trigger the very serious necrotic disease which destroys the soft tissues.

“A human bite is dirtier than a dog bite in terms of the types of bacteria involved. Normal bacteria in an abnormal spot can be a real problem,” Dr. Brink told the Tampa Bay Time. If the man had waited even one more day before going to hospital, the infection would have moved to his abdomen and he would have ended up in intensive care, with the risk of one septic shock potentially deadly. By then, the infection would have become much more difficult to control with antibiotics and surgery.

Fortunately, the 52-year-old entrusted himself to the doctors just in time and after two operations and adequate therapy he completely recovered, even saving his leg from amputation. Wound healing was much faster also thanks to the good will of the patient, who adhered to the diet prescribed in these serious cases of infection.